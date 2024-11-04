Europe ADAS And AD Sensor Suite Strategies 2024 2030 - Oems Strategies To Drive Growth By Using Lidar As A Primary Sensor With Cameras And Imaging Radar To Meet The Rise Of Eyes-Off Driving
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe ADAS and AD Sensor Suite Strategies, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive industry is going through a transformation with the convergence of the connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) trends. Connectivity and autonomous driving (AD) features are leading this transformation. Globally, OEMs are looking to introduce various advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features ranging from L0 to L2+.
The European market is at the forefront of innovation and advancements in the ADAS space, with features such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) mandated across the European Union.
Increasing levels of autonomy create a need for more sensors in passenger vehicles. OEMs are looking to provide more value for money options to consumers by bundling multiple ADAS functions using the same hardware.
OEMs are also want to leverage favorable regulations and technological advancements to provide eyes-off driving in flagship and premium models.
This study investigates the sensor suite strategies of European OEMs that enable ADAS and AD.
Key Issues Addressed
What types of sensors are OEMs looking to employ? What are they key ADAS and AD offerings from different OEMs? What are the different types of partnerships OEMs and their tier suppliers cultivate? What is the expected demand for multiple sensors among different OEMs?
Key Growth Opportunities
Rise of Imaging Radar Addition of LiDAR High-performance Computing Systems
Company Coverage:
Mercedes-Benz BMW Geely Volkswagen Renault Nissan Mitsubishi
Key Topics Covered:
Ecosystem
Sensor Types
Sensor Suite Components Analysis of Sensor Suites Individual Sensor Performance Capabilities Recent Trends in Passenger Vehicle Sensor Suites
Growth Generator - Growth Drivers and Restraints
Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz - ADAS & AD Products on Offer Mercedes-Benz - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level Mercedes-Benz - ADAS Features Mercedes-Benz - Autonomy Level Trends Mercedes-Benz - Sensor Volumes Mercedes-Benz - Key Takeaways
BMW
BMW - ADAS & AD Products on Offer BMW - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level BMW - ADAS Features BMW - Autonomy Level Trends BMW - Sensor Volumes BMW - Key Takeaways
Geely
Polestar - ADAS & AD Products on Offer Polestar 3 - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level Geely - ADAS Features Geely - Autonomy Level Trends Geely - Sensor Volumes Geely - Key Takeaways
Volkswagen
Volkswagen - ADAS & AD Products on Offer Audi Pre Sense 360 Volkswagen - ADAS Features Volkswagen - Autonomy Level Trends Volkswagen - Sensor Volumes Volkswagen - Key Takeaways
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - ADAS & AD Case Studies Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - ADAS Features Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Autonomy Level Trends Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Sensor Volumes Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Rise of Imaging Radar Growth Opportunity 2 - Addition of LiDAR Growth Opportunity 3 - High-performance Computing Systems
Best Practices Recognition
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
