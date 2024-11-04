(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe ADAS and AD Sensor Suite Strategies, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive is going through a transformation with the convergence of the connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) trends. Connectivity and autonomous driving (AD) features are leading this transformation. Globally, OEMs are looking to introduce various advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features ranging from L0 to L2+.

The European market is at the forefront of innovation and advancements in the ADAS space, with features such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) mandated across the European Union.

Increasing levels of autonomy create a need for more sensors in passenger vehicles. OEMs are looking to provide more value for money options to consumers by bundling multiple ADAS functions using the same hardware.

OEMs are also want to leverage favorable regulations and technological advancements to provide eyes-off driving in flagship and premium models.

This study investigates the sensor suite strategies of European OEMs that enable ADAS and AD.

Key Issues Addressed



What types of sensors are OEMs looking to employ?

What are they key ADAS and AD offerings from different OEMs?

What are the different types of partnerships OEMs and their tier suppliers cultivate? What is the expected demand for multiple sensors among different OEMs?

Key Growth Opportunities



Rise of Imaging Radar

Addition of LiDAR High-performance Computing Systems

Company Coverage:



Mercedes-Benz

BMW

Geely

Volkswagen

Renault

Nissan Mitsubishi

Key Topics Covered:

Ecosystem

Research Scope

Sensor Types



Sensor Suite Components

Analysis of Sensor Suites

Individual Sensor Performance Capabilities Recent Trends in Passenger Vehicle Sensor Suites

Growth Generator - Growth Drivers and Restraints



Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Mercedes-Benz



Mercedes-Benz - ADAS & AD Products on Offer

Mercedes-Benz - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level

Mercedes-Benz - ADAS Features

Mercedes-Benz - Autonomy Level Trends

Mercedes-Benz - Sensor Volumes Mercedes-Benz - Key Takeaways

BMW



BMW - ADAS & AD Products on Offer

BMW - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level

BMW - ADAS Features

BMW - Autonomy Level Trends

BMW - Sensor Volumes BMW - Key Takeaways

Geely



Polestar - ADAS & AD Products on Offer

Polestar 3 - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level

Geely - ADAS Features

Geely - Autonomy Level Trends

Geely - Sensor Volumes Geely - Key Takeaways

Volkswagen



Volkswagen - ADAS & AD Products on Offer

Audi Pre Sense 360

Volkswagen - ADAS Features

Volkswagen - Autonomy Level Trends

Volkswagen - Sensor Volumes Volkswagen - Key Takeaways

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi



Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - ADAS & AD Case Studies

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - ADAS Features

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Autonomy Level Trends

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Sensor Volumes Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1 - Rise of Imaging Radar

Growth Opportunity 2 - Addition of LiDAR Growth Opportunity 3 - High-performance Computing Systems

Best Practices Recognition

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

