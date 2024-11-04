S&P provides insights into Türkiye's economic trajectory amid disinflation efforts

(MENAFN) Frank Gill, senior director of sovereign ratings at S&P Global Ratings, recently provided insights into Türkiye's economic trajectory, recognizing the strides made while also highlighting the challenges that lie ahead in achieving sustained disinflation and overall economic stability. Speaking to Anadolu, Gill noted a significant transformation in Türkiye’s economic landscape, particularly regarding foreign currency and protected deposits, which now represent 45 percent of total foreign currency reserves. This marks a considerable reduction from previous levels, indicating a shift in the country’s dynamics.



Gill emphasized that this change reflects the effectiveness of Türkiye's transition to a more orthodox monetary policy, particularly highlighted by the recent increase in the policy interest rate to 50 percent. This adjustment is facilitating economic rebalancing, as seen in the current account deficit, which has reached approximately 1 percent of GDP on a 12-month rolling basis as of August. Despite these positive indicators, Gill cautioned that the forthcoming phases of Türkiye's disinflation and rebalancing efforts are expected to be "challenging to execute."



One major hurdle identified by Gill is the persistent "sticky" nature of services inflation, which remains elevated relative to overall headline inflation levels. He also pointed out a substantial disparity between inflation expectations held by households and those of market participants, suggesting that these differing perceptions could pose additional challenges in achieving a unified economic sentiment. This gap indicates the need for careful monitoring and management to ensure that inflation expectations align more closely with actual economic conditions.



A noteworthy positive development that Gill highlighted is the trend of household deposits shifting from foreign currency to the Turkish lira. This transition has bolstered the Central Bank's ability to accumulate foreign currency reserves and has effectively reduced Türkiye’s reliance on external financing. He underscored that maintaining this balance will require closely coordinated income policies that align with inflation targets. Looking to the future, Gill discussed the Central Bank’s cautious approach to potential rate cuts, which were initially anticipated to begin in November but are now projected for the end of the first quarter in 2025, contingent on recent inflation data. He stressed that any rate adjustments would be made conservatively, with the Central Bank remaining vigilant regarding the exchange rate, reserve levels, and capital flows.

