Sojern And Cloudbeds Announce New Integration At World Travel Market 2024

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern , the leading digital marketing built for travel, and Cloudbeds , the premier hospitality management software platform, have today announced a new partnership to bring two leaders together within the hotel space, just ahead of the World in London.

This strategic partnership means that Sojern's built-for-travel digital marketing and guest experience solutions are fully integrated with Cloudbeds' system and deliver industry-leading accuracy and tracking capabilities. Sojern's commission-based travel advertising helps hoteliers increase direct bookings while only paying after the guest's stay is complete.

Additionally, Sojern's multi-property capable guest experience tools, tailored and adjusted to the powerful features of both platforms, deliver enhanced customer segmentation and marketing capabilities, driving loyalty and return business.

"At Sojern, we're always looking to deepen our partner ecosystem to bring new and innovative tools to our clients around the world," said Baskar Manivannan, VP of Guest Engagement Platform at Sojern . "We've built the most robust digital marketing and guest experience solutions specifically for the travel industry, so it was only natural that we would partner with Cloudbeds to give our customers access to their industry-leading property management system."

"Cloudbeds and Sojern have joined forces to solve some of the biggest challenges facing hoteliers today," said Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships at Cloudbeds. "Together, we're offering a seamless solution that integrates flexible, demand-driven advertising across digital, social, and direct booking channels, powered by Cloudbeds' Booking Engine and Sojern's end-to-end tracking for superior accuracy. Our collaboration also delivers multi-property guest experience tools tailored to both platforms, allowing hotels to refine customer segmentation and boost loyalty through personalized marketing. This partnership is designed to streamline operations and drive meaningful guest engagement at every step of the journey."

About Sojern

is a leading travel marketing platform designed to boost growth and profitability for the travel industry. The Sojern Travel Marketing Platform is a set of easy-to-use software and services that delivers unrivaled traveler insight, intelligent audiences, multichannel activation and optimization, and a connected guest experience-all in one place. More than 10,000 travel marketers rely on our platform annually to find, attract, convert and engage travelers. Founded in 2007, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, California with teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry, serving tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries worldwide. Built from the ground up to be masterfully unified and scalable, the award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together built-in and integrated solutions that modernize hotel operations, distribution, guest experience, and data & analytics.

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World's Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2023. For more information, visit .

