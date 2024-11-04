Driving India's Telecom Revolution - Key Takeaways From The 2024 India Mobile Congress (IMC)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Driving India's Revolution: Key Imperatives from IMC 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 8th annual India Mobile (IMC) 2024, co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), marked a pivotal gathering for the telecommunications and sectors. This year's event provided a valuable opportunity to gain insight into the advancements and strategic priorities shaping India's telecom and digital landscape. The forum brought together a diverse group of industry leaders, government officials, and innovators to explore transformative developments poised to define India's role in global tech leadership.

Prime Minister Modi's inaugural address underscored technology's critical role in India's development. He highlighted the government's commitment to expanding digital infrastructure, bridging the digital divide, and promoting digital literacy, especially in rural areas. His address also emphasized initiatives like "Make-in-India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India), which prioritize local innovation in areas such as telecom infrastructure, AI, and other emerging technologies.

Held over four days, IMC 2024's theme, "The Future is Now", highlighted India's readiness to lead in next-generation tech solutions. The event showcased local breakthroughs in 5G and 6G networks, AI, IoT, quantum computing, etc., spotlighting innovations designed to shape both present and future needs.

Over 900 demonstrations illustrated the practical applications of these technologies, with 750 AI-powered use cases emphasizing AI's essential role in India's rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem. These use cases covered a range of fields, from quantum technology to cloud and edge computing, green technologies, and the circular economy, reflecting India's vision for a sustainable digital future.

The event also provided a platform for high-level discussions, featuring 186 sessions with 820 speakers from both India and abroad. Industry leaders discussed the importance of innovative and secure digital infrastructure, sustainable tech practices, and inclusive growth models to fuel a robust digital economy. A strong focus was laid on 6G, AI, IoT, and next-gen connectivity solutions showcasing India's ambitious drive to lead in telecom and technology. It also highlighted India's vision of a tech-powered future, emphasizing self-reliance, security, and innovation as essential pillars for competitive growth in global telecommunications.

Amid the diverse themes and focal areas presented at the event, five key strategic priorities stood out as pillars of India's vision for a tech-driven future, representing the event's progressive and ambitious outlook.

Boosting the "self-reliant" mission with a Make-in-India focus on telecom infrastructure

Leveraging Quantum technology as a transformative force in telecommunications

Reshaping the telecom landscape with AI-powered solutions

Building a resilient, self-sustaining semiconductor ecosystem

Paving the way for a seamless transition from 5G to 6G Collectively, these developments reflect India's proactive approach to establishing future-ready and inclusive technology solutions that enhance its position in the global telecom arena.

