Red Iron Group Announces Strategic Investment In Charter Impact To Drive Accelerated Growth And Enhancements To Service Offerings

Red Iron Group, a Menlo Park-based private investment firm, today announced a strategic investment in Charter Impact, a leading provider of business management and student data services to charter schools and non-profit organizations.

Red Iron Group will provide long-term capital to support growth initiatives in both new and existing markets, including potential strategic acquisitions. Red Iron Group also brings operational expertise to support Charter Impact's market-leading service offering and to help broaden its technology-enabled service offerings.

Consistent with Red Iron's commitment to partnering with existing management teams who are passionate about long-term value creation for their businesses, Charter Impact will continue to be led by Co-CEOs Adam Kaeli and David Lueck, who, together with their highly experienced senior management team, continue as owners in the business alongside Red Iron Group.

Fast-Growing, Trusted Partner for Charter Schools and Non-Profits

Founded to empower mission-driven organizations through effective financial management, Charter Impact has established itself as a trusted partner for charter schools and non-profit organizations across the country. Its comprehensive suite of services includes budgeting, financial planning and analysis, accounting, payroll, vendor management, compliance support, and student data services.

Educational institutions partner with Charter Impact to focus on providing high-quality academic experiences to their students while ensuring the financial sustainability and health of their organization.

"We are excited to partner with Red Iron Group, whose shared values and strategic support will be invaluable as we embark on a new chapter of accelerated growth, driven by multiple enhancements to our offerings and capabilities," said Adam Kaeli, Co-CEO of Charter Impact. David Lueck, Charter Impact's other Co-CEO, followed by stating, "With Red Iron's backing, we are well-positioned to significantly expand our reach and deliver even greater value to the schools and organizations we serve."

Charter Impact's tenured and experienced team has an unparalleled level of domain expertise, combined with the dynamic leadership necessary to navigate the highly complex and continuously evolving regulatory landscape of the charter school and non-profit markets. Widely recognized for its "trusted advisor" approach, Charter Impact offers a uniquely deep engagement model, functioning as a natural extension of in-house operations for the schools and non-profits the company serves.

"We are excited to partner with the founders and management team of Charter Impact, who have done an outstanding job establishing the company as a leader in delivering comprehensive back-office solutions to charter schools and non-profit organizations," said Ben Bisconti, Co-CEO at Red Iron Group. "Charter Impact has reached a stage in its development where the right blend of capital and strategic expertise can drive substantial growth and greater value for customers. We look forward to helping them continue to scale their business."

Red Iron Group's investment in Charter Impact is consistent with the firm's strategic focus on partnering with owners and operators to build vertical market-leading businesses, with a focus on investing in service differentiation, technology enablement, and strategic growth opportunities.

About Red Iron Group

Red Iron Group is a private investment firm that partners with business owners and managers who are passionate about building market-leading businesses. The firm helps businesses achieve increased scale and business value through investments in organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Red Iron Group leverages its extensive Silicon Valley roots to help its portfolio companies invest in and implement technology enablement and adoption strategies that deliver enhanced value into the customer relationship, drive operating efficiencies, and produce greater organic growth. Red Iron Group has established a uniquely long-term capital base with a strategy of focusing on profitably growing lower-middle-market companies across a wide range of sectors.

About Charter Impact

Founded in 2010, Charter Impact is a mission-driven business partner dedicated to empowering charter schools and nonprofits with professional, personalized financial management and operational support. The company's primary service offering is outsourced bookkeeping for charter schools. Charter Impact's full scope of services includes accounting, budgeting, accounts payable and payroll processing, assistance with reviewing contracts, ad hoc financial analysis, support with vendor negotiations and facility financing, management of lender relationships, IT services, and student data services.

