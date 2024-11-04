Sound Group Inc. Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Requirement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Group (NASDAQ: SOGP) (“Sound Group” or the“Company”), a global audio-centric social and entertainment company, announced today that it has received notification from The Stock LLC (“Nasdaq”) on November 1, 2024, confirming the Company has regained compliance with the periodic filing requirement for Nasdaq under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq noted this matter is now closed.

About Sound Group Inc.

Sound Group Inc. is a global audio-centric social and entertainment company driven by a clear mission and vision: building the world's largest audio platform to better connect and communicate. The Company is dedicated to shaping a future where audio not only bridges gaps but also amplifies human connection through the power of sound. Sound Group Inc. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit:

