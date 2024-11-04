(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OLED-On-Silicon (OLEDoS) - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Product Type, Display Size, Screen Type, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for OLED-on-silicon is expanding significantly due to the growing need for compact, high-resolution display technologies. OLED-on-silicon combines OLEDs with silicon-based backplanes to provide reduced power consumption, improved brightness, and contrast.

The increasing use of wearable technology, microdisplays, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and other applications is driving the market's growth. The need for OLED-on-silicon solutions is expected to increase as advanced display technologies become more and more important to industries including consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. This demand will also be bolstered by continuous improvements in OLED production techniques and materials.

The OLED-on-silicon market is segmented by application, end user, product type, display size, screen type, and technology. Key applications include display, lighting, television, laptops, digital signage, and others. The major types of end users for OLED-on-silicon encompass consumer, aerospace and defense, industrial and enterprise, healthcare, automotive, and others. The market is further categorized by product type, including near-eye-display, heads-up-display (HUDs), and others. Display sizes covered include less than 1 inch and more than 1 inch. The screen type considered include foldable OLEDoS and flexible OLEDoS. Lastly, the technology that has been considered includes PAMOLED and AMOLED.

These segmentation highlights the diverse needs within the OLED-on-silicon and emphasizes the There are multiple drivers propelling the OLED-on-silicon market's expansion. One of the main drivers is the spread of AR and VR technologies, which call for small, high-resolution displays. Demand is also being driven up by the trend of consumer devices becoming smaller, as well as the growing inclination for OLED displays because of their better image quality and energy efficiency. Furthermore, advancements in OLED materials and the growing use of OLEDs in medical devices and automobile displays are propelling market expansion. In addition, the increasing emphasis on improving wearable technology user experiences is driving the adoption of OLED-on-silicon displays.

There are several challenges facing the OLED-on-silicon sector despite its promise for expansion. Widespread adoption may be constrained by high production costs and the technical challenges of combining OLEDs with silicon backplanes. Other cutting-edge display technologies, like MicroLED and Quantum Dot displays, which provide substitute solutions with comparable advantages, are another rival in the market. Furthermore, there are several obstacles to overcome, particularly regarding OLED-on-silicon displays' lifetime and long-term dependability under different environmental circumstances. Realizing the full potential of the market requires overcoming these technological and financial obstacles.

North America's robust innovation ecosystem, especially in tech hubs like Silicon Valley, where large investments in R&D propel improvements in display technologies, makes it one of the fastest-growing markets for OLED-on-Silicon. This expansion is further fueled by the region's leadership in AR, VR, and wearable technologies - sectors that are big users of OLED-on-silicon displays. Furthermore, the adoption of OLED-on-silicon solutions in North America is accelerated by the existence of significant industry participants and growing consumer demand for high-quality, energy-efficient displays in consumer electronics and automotive applications. The government's encouragement of advanced manufacturing and the growing emphasis on defense applications also help the market's growth in the area.

Key players such as Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, LG Display, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Kopin Corporation are at the forefront of market expansion, leveraging their technological expertise and strategic partnerships to drive innovation and capture a significant market share. Companies are investing in the development of new products and the expansion of existing ones to meet growing demand. For instance, in May 2024, the "Firefly Project," a partnership between LG Display and SK Hynix, developed the revolutionary high-resolution OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) technology. The world's largest display expo, SID 2024, opened on May 14 and marked the debut of this technology.

This most recent technology from LG Display, which achieves a resolution of 4,175 pixels per inch (ppi) on a 1.3-inch screen roughly the size of a 500 won coin, is thought to offer the highest resolution and brightness levels for VR applications worldwide. Accurate color representation is also made possible by its ultra-high brightness of 10,000 nits, which is equivalent to the brightness of one candle. It also surpasses the DCI standard color gamut DCI-P3 by more than 97%.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a comprehensive product/innovation strategy for the global OLED-on-silicon market, identifying opportunities for market entry, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. It offers actionable insights, helping organizations gain a competitive edge, and capitalize on the increasing demand.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: This report offers a comprehensive growth and marketing strategy designed specifically for the OLED-on-silicon market. It presents a targeted approach to identifying specialized market segments, establishing a competitive advantage, and implementing creative marketing initiatives aimed at optimizing market share and financial performance. By harnessing these strategic recommendations, organizations can elevate their market presence, seize emerging prospects, and efficiently propel revenue expansion.

Competitive Strategy: This report crafts a strong competitive strategy tailored to the OLED-on-silicon market. It evaluates market rivals, suggests methods to stand out, and offers guidance for maintaining a competitive edge. By adhering to these strategic directives, companies can position themselves effectively in the face of market competition, ensuring sustained prosperity and profitability.

Leading Companies in the OLED-On-Silicon (OLEDoS) Market Include:



BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

LG Display

eMagin

Seiko Epson Corporation

Kopin Corporation

MICROOLED

Lakeside Optoelectronics Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Integrated Display Technology Co., Ltd.

INT Tech

Lighting Silicon Technology, Inc.

Suzhou Quingyue Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Youritech

Apple Meta

