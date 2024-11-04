Manzil Enters U.S. Market With Acquisition Of Aghaz Invest's License And Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Mohamad Sawwaf, Founder and CEO of ManzilTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Manzil , Canada's leading provider of Halal financial solutions, has entered into an agreement to purchase Aghaz Investment 's (Aghaz) investment advisory license and technology. Aghaz is a U.S.-based fintech company renowned for its innovative halal goals-based investment solutions. This strategic acquisition strengthens Manzil's position in North America and marks the company's official entry into the U.S. market through Aghaz's technology platform and registration with the SEC as a Registered Investment Advisor.Aghaz has built a robust platform designed to meet the financial needs of Muslim investors in the United States, offering a range of halal investment products that align with Islamic principles. As the first automated goals-based investment advisor for Muslims in the U.S., Aghaz has provided a comprehensive solution for those seeking to manage their finances ethically and effectively. Through this acquisition, Manzil will now operate directly in the U.S. and bring its Halal financial solutions to a broader audience.Dr. Mohamad Sawwaf, CEO of Manzil, expressed his excitement about this new chapter:“Acquiring Aghaz is a major milestone for Manzil as we create our footprint in the U.S. market. Aghaz's SEC registration provides us with the foundation of compliance to establish and distribute our Manzil Invest solution to U.S.-based retail investors. This acquisition enhances our product offerings and furthers our mission of making halal financial services more accessible across North America.”The integration of Aghaz's technology and regulatory capabilities will enable Manzil to introduce its Manzil Invest platform to the U.S. market, offering retail investors a seamless and ethical way to grow their wealth. Aghaz customers will continue to benefit from the platform's existing features, with added access to Manzil's expanded range of Halal financial products and services in the future.As part of this transition, Khurram Agha, Founder and CEO of Aghaz, will take on the role of Head of Manzil Invest USA. Agha shared his enthusiasm for this new role, stating,“Joining forces with Manzil is an exciting opportunity for Aghaz. Our shared vision of providing ethical, Halal financial solutions will now reach a larger audience in the U.S. market. Together, we will leverage Manzil's expertise and our regulatory foundation to introduce new and innovative investment products that meet the needs of U.S.-based Muslims.”This acquisition underscores Manzil's commitment to growth, innovation, and expanding its reach within the global Muslim community. The company plans to use Aghaz to launch the Manzil Invest solution, empowering U.S.-based investors with tools that align their financial goals with their ethical and religious values.##About Aghaz: Aghaz is a U.S.-based fintech platform dedicated to providing automated halal investment services. Founded with the goal of empowering Muslims to achieve their financial objectives while adhering to Islamic values, Aghaz offers a variety of Halal investment options designed to grow wealth ethically and sustainably. The platform is built on advanced technology, making it streamlined for users to plan, save, and invest in a way that aligns with their religious and ethical beliefs. For more information, visit .##

