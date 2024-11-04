Black Wealth Architects Launches Transformative Online Program To Build Financial Empowerment In The Black Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tania Brielle Mabrey: Founder

Daren Mallard: Senior Coach

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The path to financial freedom and generational wealth is being redefined with the launch of the Black Wealth Architects (BWA) program. This groundbreaking initiative was brought to life through the partnership of Tania Brielle Mabrey and Daren Mallard, both dedicated to eliminating the gap of Black-white wealth inequality . The BWA program is a component of the Wisdom Then Wealth platform, designed to empower Black individuals and families. BWA simplifies wealth building and financial management, providing participants with the tools, knowledge, and motivation to architect their financial futures.

BWA offers a powerful treasure chest of online course studies, providing virtual lessons on money management and wealth generation, multiple live group coaching sessions, and a community focused on sharing and discussing financial best practices. Membership also includes a number of educational resources, including a copy of Tania's life-changing book,“Modern Wealth Blueprint for Black Americans.”

The Black Wealth Architects online program provides more than just financial education; it's a movement dedicated to addressing and overcoming the unique financial challenges faced by the Black community. BWA is committed to transforming how people think about and manage money. By providing access to expert insights, BWA aims to bridge the wealth gap, empower individuals to achieve financial independence, and encourage participants to build a legacy of wealth that endures for generations.

Key Features of the Black Wealth Architects Online Program Include:

Comprehensive Financial Blueprinting: Participants will learn how to architect a personal financial blueprint using strategies tailored toward their specific goals, whether it's homeownership, debt elimination, investment education, or retirement planning.

Expert-Led Workshops and Masterclasses: Led by renowned financial experts, these sessions cover a range of topics from budgeting, to investment terminology to setting up a legacy folder, while offering actionable insights that can be immediately implemented.

Exclusive Access to Financial Tools and Resources: Members gain access to valuable financial tools, such as net worth calculators, and get plugged into a network of like-minded individuals committed to building wealth.

Community Building and Support: BWA fosters a supportive community where members share experiences, celebrate successes, and learn from each other's journeys.

Daren and Tania believe that everyone should have access to the fundamental principles of building wealth. The Black Wealth Architects program is about breaking down the barriers that have historically hindered communities of color and providing a blueprint for success.

About Wisdom Then Wealth:

Wisdom Then Wealth is a faith-infused, financial coaching and education platform, built upon the scripture found in Proverbs 8, which states that wisdom is the principal thing, and in all things, one must get an understanding. Historically, the Black community in the U.S. has faced numerous challenges and obstacles to building lasting wealth. Tania and Daren are dedicated to changing this paradigm and providing individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to achieve financial freedom. Through innovative programs and expert guidance, Wisdom Then Wealth empowers people to take control of their finances, build wealth, and create lasting financial legacies.

About Tania Brielle Mabrey: Founder of Wisdom Then Wealth, Mabrey is a Financial Coach and Motivational Speaker who is passionate about closing the racial wealth gap. She draws upon her prior experience as an Georgetown adjunct professor to help her teach and translate complex financial concepts into relatable stories and practical action steps. She holds degrees in Sociology and African American Studies from the University of Michigan that allow her to approach finance from both a deeply personal and larger societal context. She completed a Graduate Certificate Program in Principles of Finance at Harvard and is an accomplished author who penned her book, 'Modern Wealth Blueprint for Black Americans,' in 2020.

About Daren Mallard: Senior Financial Coach, Mallard is passionate about helping others understand and leverage financial principles in order to achieve and exceed their life goals. With an impressive track record as a highly successful accredited investor, he guides others in overcoming their investment hesitancy and embracing the world of investing. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, graduated with an Accounting degree from Morehouse College and went on to become a CPA. His corporate tenure includes leadership roles as a senior financial analyst, investor relations manager, and senior manager of marketing strategy. During this time, he also ran an entrepreneurial fellowship program for high school students, co-launched and led a financial wellbeing community for a Fortune 100 company, and served two terms as Atlanta Chapter President of the National Association of Black Accountants.

The Black Wealth Architects program is now open for enrollment, and interested individuals are encouraged to visit Black Wealth Architects to learn more and register for the upcoming session:

