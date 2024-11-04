November 18, 2024 Deadline: Contact The Gross Law Firm To Join Class Action Suit Against NFE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Shareholders who purchased shares of NFE during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 29, 2024 to August 8, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The filed complaint alleged that defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while simultaneously minimizing the risk involved in New Fortress' plan to have its Fast Liquefied Natural Gas ("LNG") projects fully operational and to increase business growth globally. In reality, New Fortress' Fast LNG projects failed to fulfill the Company's public statements that its FLNG 1 project would be in service by March 2024. Even following the announcement that these delays were costing the Company upwards of $150 million per quarter, defendants continued to tout the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections that did not account for these variables.

DEADLINE: November 18, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of NFE during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is November 18, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

