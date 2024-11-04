Hydropower Plant Construction Industry Report 2024-2028: Regional And Country-Level Trends & Business Opportunities For The Construction Of Pumped Storage, Impoundment, And Diversion Hydropower Plants
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydropower plant construction market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hydropower plant construction market size is forecast to increase by USD 27.48 billion, at a CAGR of 6.21% between 2023 and 2028. This report on the hydropower plant construction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing electricity demand, increasing adoption of policies related to energy security and diversification, and rising climatic considerations.
The hydropower plant construction market is segmented as below:
By Capacity
Large hydropower plants Medium hydropower plants Small hydropower plants Others
By Type
Pumped storage Impoundment Diversion
By Region
APAC Europe North America South America Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the emphasis on small-scale hydropower projects as one of the prime reasons driving the hydropower plant construction market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for sustainable energy and increasing market growth in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the hydropower plant construction market covers the following areas:
Hydropower plant construction market sizing Hydropower plant construction market forecast Hydropower plant construction market industry analysis
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydropower plant construction market vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
A Energi British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd. Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd. Duke Energy Corp. Enel S.p.A. ESFC Investment Group Himal Hydro and General Construction Ltd. Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. Hydro Quebec ITD Cementation India Ltd. Mannvit Meidensha Corp. Navayuga Group P&R InfraProjects Ltd. RusHydro Snowy Hydro Ltd. Southern Co.
