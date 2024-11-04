(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SiC Ingots Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, Wafer Size, Product Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global SiC Ingots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during 2025-2030.

The SiC (Silicon Carbide) Ingots market is expanding rapidly due to the increasing demand for high-performance materials in power electronics, automotive, and telecommunications industries. SiC ingots, used to produce SiC wafers, offer superior thermal conductivity, high voltage resistance, and energy efficiency compared to traditional silicon wafers, making them ideal for applications in electric vehicles (EVs), power supplies, and high-frequency devices. The growing adoption of SiC technology, advancements in semiconductor manufacturing, and the rising demand for energy-efficient solutions drive the market for SiC ingots.

Key drivers of the SiC Ingots market include the increasing demand for electric vehicles, which require efficient power electronics to enhance battery performance and reduce energy consumption. The expanding renewable energy sector, where SiC-based inverters and converters are used for efficient power conversion, also contributes to market growth.

Technological advancements, such as the development of larger diameter SiC ingots, improved crystal growth techniques, and higher wafer quality, have enhanced the performance and adoption of SiC-based devices. Manufacturers are focusing on expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for SiC wafers in various applications.

Segment Insights

By application, the electronics segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 60% of the SiC Ingots market in 2023. The demand for SiC-based power devices in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial power supplies drives this segment. The telecommunications segment is also significant, supported by the increasing use of SiC technology in high-frequency and RF devices.

Geographical Insights

Asia Pacific leads the SiC Ingots market, driven by a strong semiconductor industry, high demand for electric vehicles, and the presence of key market players. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid industrialization, increasing production of electric vehicles, and growing investments in semiconductor manufacturing. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are key markets, supported by their strong electronics industry and focus on energy-efficient solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies.

Key companies in the Global SiC Ingots include:



Fujimi Corporation

Carborundum Universal Limited

Norstel AB

3M Company

Gaddis Engineered Materials

Dow Chemical Company

Grindwell Norton Limited

AGSCO Corporation ESD-SIC b.v.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. Global SiC Ingots: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global SiC Ingots Market

3.2 SiC Ingots Market Type Matrix

3.3 Global SiC Ingots Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global SiC Ingots Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global SiC Ingots Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global SiC Ingots Market

3.7 Global SiC Ingots Market Segmentation: By Application

3.7.1 Global SiC Ingots Market, By Application Overview

3.7.2 Global SiC Ingots Market Attractiveness Index, By Application (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Electronics, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Automotive , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Renewable Energy, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Aerospace & Defense , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.7 Other Applications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global SiC Ingots Market Segmentation: By Wafer Size

3.8.1 Global SiC Ingots Market, By Wafer Size Overview

3.8.2 Global SiC Ingots Market Attractiveness Index, By Wafer Size (2025-2030)

3.8.3 2-inch , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 4-inch, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 6-inch, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 More than 6-inch, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global SiC Ingots Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.9.1 Global SiC Ingots Market, By Product Type Overview

3.9.2 Global SiC Ingots Market Attractiveness Index, By Product Type (2025-2030)

3.9.3 N-type SiC Ingots , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Semi Insulating SiC Ingots, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. SiC Ingots, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

