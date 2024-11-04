Kuwait Amir Congratulates Tonga On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to King Tupou VI of Tonga, on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished King Tupou VI long-lasting health, and Tonga further progress and prosperity. (end) res

