Kuwait Amir Congratulates Tonga On Nat'l Day
Date
11/4/2024 5:19:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to King Tupou VI of Tonga, on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished King Tupou VI long-lasting health, and Tonga further progress and prosperity. (end)
res
MENAFN04112024000071011013ID1108847651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.