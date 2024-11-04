Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Tonga On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to King Tupou VI of Tonga, on his country's national day, wishing him long-lasting health. (end) res

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.