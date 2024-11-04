Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Tonga On Nat'l Day
Date
11/4/2024 5:19:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to King Tupou VI of Tonga, on his country's national day, wishing him long-lasting health. (end)
res
MENAFN04112024000071011013ID1108847650
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.