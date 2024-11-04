عربي


Statkraft AS: Release Of Third Quarter Results 2024


11/4/2024 5:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statkraft discloses third quarter results for 2024 on Thursday 7 November 2024 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Documents will be available on Statkraft's website and Oslo Stock Exchange's news service .

Webcast
09:30 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a webcast at . The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: ...


