Statkraft AS: Release Of Third Quarter Results 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statkraft discloses third quarter results for 2024 on Thursday 7 November 2024 at 08:00 a.m. CET.
Documents will be available on Statkraft's website and Oslo Stock Exchange's news service .
Webcast
09:30 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a webcast at . The presentation will be held in English.
Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: ...
