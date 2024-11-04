Date
11/4/2024 5:15:49 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see attached
Attachment
20241104 -resignation of Director FINAL
MENAFN04112024004107003653ID1108847608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.