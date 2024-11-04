Cimbar Resources Inc Announces General Price Increase Effective January 1, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHATSWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cimbar Resources Announces Price Adjustment Effective January 1, 2025Cimbar Resources Inc., a leading provider of specialty minerals, will implement a general price increase effective January 1, 2025, or as contracts allow. The price adjustment will range from 3% to 15%, depending on the mineral, and will affect Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH), Industrial Barium Sulfate, Calcium Carbonate, and Recycled Mineral Filler products.This adjustment is necessary in response to ongoing increases in raw material costs, operational expenses, and general inflation. While Cimbar Resources has worked diligently to mitigate these rising costs, a portion must now be passed on to ensure we continue to provide reliable and sustainable service.“We greatly value our partnerships and thank our clients for their continued trust in Cimbar Resources Inc.,” said Mark Gillespie, EVP.“Our team is available to address any questions or concerns regarding this adjustment.”

