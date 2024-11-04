Two Civilians Injured In Enemy Strikes In Donetsk Region In Past Day
11/4/2024 5:13:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 3, Russian invaders wounded two residents of the Donetsk region.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on facebook , Ukrifnorm reports.
According to him, Russians wounded two residents of the Donetsk region - in Myrnohrad and Kurakhove.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,857 people have been killed and 6,375 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 2, the Russian army shelled Ivanopillia in the Donetsk region with artillery, killing two civilians.
