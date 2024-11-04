Kuwait PM Congratulates Tonga On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to King Tupou VI of Tonga, on his country's national day. (end)
