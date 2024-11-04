Iran appoints National Iranian Drilling Company new head

(MENAFN) Hamid Bovard, the head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), has appointed Mehran Makvandi as the new managing director of the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC), as reported by Shana. This decision comes as part of a leadership transition, with Makvandi replacing Hamidreza Golpayegani in this critical role. The appointment highlights NIOC's commitment to strengthening its operational leadership and ensuring effective management within its subsidiaries.



Prior to this new position, Makvandi held the role of director of operations, engineering, and technical services at NIDC. His extensive experience within the company positions him well to lead NIDC as it continues to play a vital role in Iran’s oil and gas sector. The transition to his leadership comes at a time when the industry is navigating various challenges and opportunities, making his expertise particularly valuable.



The National Iranian Drilling Company, established in 1979, is a subsidiary of NIOC and is headquartered in Ahwaz, located in southwestern Iran. NIDC is responsible for the exploration, development, and drilling of oil and gas wells, which are essential activities for the country’s energy sector. The company’s operations are critical to maintaining and expanding Iran’s oil production capacity amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.



In addition to its drilling activities, NIDC owns and operates a range of drilling rigs and equipment necessary for providing drilling services. This infrastructure supports not only domestic needs but also the potential for collaboration with international partners in the oil and gas industry. Under Makvandi’s leadership, NIDC is expected to enhance its operational efficiency and contribute significantly to the broader goals of NIOC and Iran’s energy strategy.

