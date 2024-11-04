Türkiye becomes only nation to receive two-notch rating upgrades by 3 key agencies

(MENAFN) Türkiye has achieved a notable milestone this year, becoming the only country to receive two-notch upgrades in its credit rating from three major credit rating agencies, as reported by the Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister on Saturday. He highlighted that the US-based S&P has raised Türkiye’s rating from B+ to BB-, attributing this positive change to the country’s economic rebalancing, the reduction of the current account deficit, and a decreased need for external financing. Additional factors contributing to this upgrade include the stability of the Turkish lira, improved reserves, and progress in disinflation.



These favorable developments have resulted from Türkiye's comprehensive economic program, which has effectively lowered the nation's risk premium. Consequently, there has been a significant reduction in external borrowing costs, enhancing the overall financial landscape for the country. The Finance Minister emphasized that the current market indicators suggest the potential for further rating improvements in the future.



In September, Fitch Ratings also recognized Türkiye’s economic progress by upgrading its credit rating from “B+” to “BB-” and revising its rating outlook to stable. This reflects a growing confidence in Türkiye's economic stability and prospects. The alignment of multiple credit agencies in their assessments underscores the positive trajectory of the Turkish economy.



Furthermore, earlier in July, Moody's made a similar move by upgrading Türkiye’s long-term foreign and domestic currency issuer ratings, as well as its foreign-currency senior unsecured ratings, from B3 to B1. This series of upgrades demonstrates a collective recognition from credit rating agencies of Türkiye's improving economic fundamentals and financial stability, fostering a more optimistic outlook for the country’s economic future.

