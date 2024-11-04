(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antireflective Coatings 2024 Edition: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, Technology, Layer, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Antireflective Coatings Market valued at USD 5.3 Billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2025-2030.

The Antireflective Coatings market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance optical products, advancements in coating technologies, and the rising focus on energy efficiency. Antireflective coatings are thin film coatings applied to optical surfaces to reduce reflections and enhance light transmission. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the need for improved optical performance in various applications, including eyewear, electronics, and solar panels.

One of the primary drivers of the Antireflective Coatings market is the increasing demand for high-performance optical products. Antireflective coatings are widely used in eyewear to enhance visual clarity, reduce glare, and improve aesthetics. Additionally, the growing use of antireflective coatings in electronic displays, such as smartphones, tablets, and monitors, is driving market growth.

The rise in the adoption of renewable energy sources has also played a crucial role in the market's expansion. Antireflective coatings are used in solar panels to enhance light transmission and improve energy conversion efficiency. This trend is driven by the growing emphasis on renewable energy sources and the need to maximize the performance of solar energy systems.

The increasing focus on energy efficiency has influenced the Antireflective Coatings market. Companies are developing coatings that not only improve optical performance but also contribute to energy savings in various applications. This trend is driven by regulatory pressures and a growing awareness of environmental sustainability within the optical and electronics industries.

Geographical Insights

Americas represent the largest market for Antireflective Coatings in value terms, driven by the high demand for optical products, advanced coating technologies, and significant investments in research and development. The United States, in particular, is a key market due to its strong focus on innovation and extensive use of antireflective coatings in various applications.

In the Americas, the market is further bolstered by favorable government policies, increasing investments in renewable energy, and a strong focus on enhancing optical performance. The presence of leading optical and electronics companies and a high level of awareness about the benefits of antireflective coatings contribute to the market's dominance in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies.

Key companies in the Global Antireflective Coatings Market include:



Honeywell International

Hoya Corporation

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

PPG Industries

Essilor International

Carl Zeiss AG

Optical Coatings Japan E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. Global Antireflective Coatings Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Antireflective Coatings Market

3.2 Antireflective Coatings Type Matrix

3.3 Global Antireflective Coatings Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Antireflective Coatings Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5 Global Antireflective Coatings Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Antireflective Coatings Market

3.7 Global Antireflective Coatings Market Segmentation: By Application

3.7.1 Global Antireflective Coatings Market, By Application Overview

3.7.2 Global Antireflective Coatings Market Attractiveness Index, By Application (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Electronics, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Eyewear, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Automobile, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.6 Solar Panels, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.7 Other Applications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global Antireflective Coatings Market Segmentation: By Technology

3.8.1 Global Antireflective Coatings Market, By Technology Overview

3.8.2 Global Antireflective Coatings Market Attractiveness Index, By Technology (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Electronic Beam Evaporation, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.4 Vacuum Deposition, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.5 Sputtering, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.6 Other Technologies, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9 Global Antireflective Coatings Market Segmentation: By Layer

3.9.1 Global Antireflective Coatings Market, By Layer Overview

3.9.2 Global Antireflective Coatings Market Attractiveness Index, By Layer (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Multi Layered, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.4 Single Layered, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Antireflective Coatings Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

