(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utilities Security Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast By Security Type, Utility Type, Security Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Utilities Security Market was valued at USD 7.30 billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.43% during 2025-2030.

The Utilities Security market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing need for protecting critical infrastructure from physical and threats. Utilities, including electricity, water, and gas networks, are highly vulnerable to attacks, and ensuring their security is crucial to maintaining operational continuity. The integration of IoT, smart grids, and advanced monitoring systems has further highlighted the need for robust security measures.

Key drivers of the Utilities Security market include the rising number of cyberattacks targeting utility infrastructure, growing regulatory pressures for better security protocols, and the increasing complexity of utility networks. The expanding adoption of renewable energy sources and decentralized grid systems also necessitates enhanced security solutions to ensure the smooth functioning of utilities.

Technological advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence, real-time threat monitoring, and predictive analytics are enabling more proactive approaches to securing utility systems. The combination of physical security, cybersecurity, and surveillance solutions is vital for comprehensive protection.

Segment Insights

By type, the cybersecurity solutions segment is expected to dominate, accounting for approximately 60% of the market share in 2023. The physical security solutions segment holds around 40% of the market and remains important, particularly for the protection of physical infrastructure such as power plants and substations.

Geographical Insights

Europe leads the Utilities Security market, driven by stringent regulations and substantial investments in upgrading security measures for critical infrastructure. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are at the forefront of adopting advanced security solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing strong growth, fueled by expanding utility networks in countries like China, India, and Japan, along with an increasing focus on renewable energy sources.

Key companies in the Global Utilities Security include:



Johnson Controls

Fortinet, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens

Thales

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

IBM Schneider Electric

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. Global Utilities Security: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Utilities Security Market

3.2 Utilities Security Market Type Matrix

3.3 Global Utilities Security Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Utilities Security Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global Utilities Security Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Utilities Security Market

3.7 Global Utilities Security Market Segmentation: By Security Technology Type

3.7.1 Global Utilities Security Market, By Security Technology Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Utilities Security Market Attractiveness Index, By Security Technology Type (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Global Utilities Security Market Size, By SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Security, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Utilities Security Market Size, By Firewalls and Antivirus/Antimalware , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Utilities Security Market Size, By Video Surveillance Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Utilities Security Market Size, By Smart Fencing & Alarm Systems , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.7 Global Utilities Security Market Size, By Other Security Technology Types, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Utilities Security Market Segmentation: By Utility Type

3.8.1 Global Utilities Security Market, By Utility Type Overview

3.8.2 Global Utilities Security Market Attractiveness Index, By Utility Type (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Global Utilities Security Market Size, By Water Utilities , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Utilities Security Market Size, By Power Utilities, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Utilities Security Market Size, By Gas Utilities, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Utilities Security Market Size, By Other Utility Types, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global Utilities Security Market Segmentation: By Security Type

3.9.1 Global Utilities Security Market, By Security Type Overview

3.9.2 Global Utilities Security Market Attractiveness Index, By Security Type (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Global Utilities Security Market Size, By Cybersecurity , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Utilities Security Market Size, By Physical Security, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Utilities Security, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

