KH Group’S Financial Information And Annual General Meeting In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 4 November 2024 at 11:30 am EET

KH Group's information and Annual General Meeting in 2025

KH Group Plc will publish financial reports in 2025 as follows:

– Financial Statement Release for 2024 on Friday, 21 March 2025

– Annual Report for 2024 on week 13

– Business Review for January-March 2025 on Tuesday, 6 May 2025

– Half-Year Report for January-June 2025 on Friday, 15 August 2025

– Business Review for January-September 2025 on Friday, 31 October 2025

All financial reports will be published in Finnish and in English approximately at 8 o'clock.

KH Group adheres to a 30-day silent period prior to publishing of financial reports.

Annual General Meeting



KH Group's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 6 May 2025. The Board of Directors will convene the Annual General meeting with an invitation to be published later.

KH GROUP PLC

Ville Nikulainen

CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media



KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in business areas of KH-Koneet, Indoor Group and Nordic Rescue Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, furniture and interior decoration retailer as well as rescue vehicle manufacturer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.