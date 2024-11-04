KH Group’S Financial Information And Annual General Meeting In 2025
Stock Exchange Release 4 November 2024 at 11:30 am EET
KH Group's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2025
KH Group Plc will publish financial reports in 2025 as follows:
– Financial Statement Release for 2024 on Friday, 21 March 2025
– Annual Report for 2024 on week 13
– Business Review for January-March 2025 on Tuesday, 6 May 2025
– Half-Year Report for January-June 2025 on Friday, 15 August 2025
– Business Review for January-September 2025 on Friday, 31 October 2025
All financial reports will be published in Finnish and in English approximately at 8 o'clock.
KH Group adheres to a 30-day silent period prior to publishing of financial reports.
Annual General Meeting
KH Group's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 6 May 2025. The Board of Directors will convene the Annual General meeting with an invitation to be published later.
KH GROUP PLC
Ville Nikulainen
CEO
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in business areas of KH-Koneet, Indoor Group and Nordic Rescue Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, furniture and interior decoration retailer as well as rescue vehicle manufacturer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
