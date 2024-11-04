Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Wednesday 6 November at 15:00. An inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 30, will be offered for sale and a non-indexed series, LBANK CB 29.
In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the inflation-linked series LBANK CBI 24 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 100.
Expected settlement date is 13 November 2024.
Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.
Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ... .
