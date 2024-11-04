عربي


11/4/2024 4:46:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 564
November 4th, 2024


CHANGE TO THE BOARD

Due to the resigning of employee elected board of directors' member Søren Heimann Andersen from Glunz & Jensen A/S – Søren Heimann Andersen has also resigned as member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S by October 31st, 2024.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


