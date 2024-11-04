Date
11/4/2024 4:46:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Company announcement no. 564
November 4th, 2024
CHANGE TO THE BOARD
Due to the resigning of employee elected board of directors' member Søren Heimann Andersen from Glunz & Jensen A/S – Søren Heimann Andersen has also resigned as member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S by October 31st, 2024.
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
