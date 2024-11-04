Crayon Joins AWS Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today, Crayon announced it will work with Web Services (AWS), an Amazon, company as part of the company's new Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance. The Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance will help scale and expand the reach of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC) - a program that helps AWS customers successfully build and deploy generative AI solutions.

Initially launched in June 2023 , the AWS GenAIIC connects customers with AWS AI/ML scientists and strategy experts, and helps companies envision, identify, and develop generative AI solutions. Since its inception, the GenAIIC has helped thousands of customers, including DoorDash , Nasdaq , and the PGA TOUR , achieve success with generative AI. In fact, more than 50% of the proof-of-concept solutions developed through the GenAIIC are now in production for customers.

As part of the Partner Innovation Alliance, Crayon will leverage the GenAIIC's proven methodology and collaborate with AWS to help more customers globally access essential resources for proof-of-concept and production implementations, bringing industry- and region-specific expertise. By aligning with AWS's infrastructure and resources, Crayon can accelerate its AI innovation pipeline, expand its service portfolio, and strengthen its position as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking transformative AI solutions worldwide.

"As generative AI capabilities continue to rapidly evolve, ensuring trust and compliance is paramount for enterprise adoption - especially in highly regulated industries," said Florian Rosenberg, CTO at Crayon. "Through the Partner Innovation Alliance, we'll collaborate closely with AWS to implement rigorous security, risk management, and governance frameworks that allow our customers across Europe to confidently and responsibly leverage generative AI's power."

ABOUT CRAYON

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon operates globally across 46 countries with a dedicated team of 4,000 professionals. We lead the charge in IT optimization and innovation as a trusted advisor in strategic software acquisition, continual IT estate optimization, and maximizing returns on investments in cloud, data, and AI.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink