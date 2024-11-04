Reltio Announces Plans To Expand Cloud And AI Infrastructure Footprint Worldwide

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Reltio ®, the leader in AI-powered data unification and management, today announced plans to expand its data cloud and AI infrastructure in three additional regions around the globe-Australia, India, and the Middle East-to support growing demand from enterprises in these regions. Reltio currently has data cloud regions in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, Singapore, and China.

“We're witnessing remarkable data-fueled innovation in these regions, and to meet the rising demand, Reltio is strengthening our presence to accelerate our global growth strategy,” said Ansh Kanwar, Executive Vice President of Product, Technology, and Strategy at Reltio.“Our expanded cloud strategy reflects our commitment to providing a global trusted data foundation wherever our customers need it. By investing in localized infrastructure, we can offer optimized performance, comply fully with regional data sovereignty, security and privacy regulations, and support our customers in securely managing their data closer to home.”

Locating new data sovereignty regions closer to users and customers also delivers many critical benefits for existing global customers, including reduced latency for faster data access and improved service responsiveness. This infrastructure investment is designed to optimize operational costs and provide a secure, compliant foundation that adapts to evolving regulatory and business demands.

Regional data centers enable edge AI applications

Unified data is increasingly becoming the foundation for enterprise AI. Expanding Reltio's data cloud presence in strategic global locations will be critical to driving enterprise AI adoption. The new data centers are designed to meet AI-specific requirements increasingly prioritized by enterprises, such as high-speed processing and enhanced data governance capabilities. Additionally, this expansion will enable edge AI applications with significantly reduced latency, ensuring data is processed closer to its source. By providing low-latency access, Reltio is empowering customers to deploy and scale their AI solutions with greater efficiency and responsiveness.

"Our new data centers reflect our dedication to supporting enterprises in harnessing the full potential of AI,” added Kanwar.“By expanding our infrastructure globally, we can meet the unique demands of AI-driven applications, from strict compliance standards to real-time processing needs. This expansion is more than capacity; it's about empowering customers to unlock new possibilities in edge AI and achieve faster, more reliable insights directly where the data is created."

With a focus on scalability and flexibility, Reltio's cloud-native solutions are purpose-built to adapt to today's enterprises' growing and evolving needs. Reltio's planned AI and cloud footprint expansion reinforces its commitment to delivering a robust and responsive infrastructure, enabling customers to harness the power of their data wherever they operate. As data becomes central to innovation and strategic growth, Reltio is proud to be a trusted partner in helping enterprises achieve their goals securely and effectively.

About Reltio

At Reltio, we believe data should accelerate the speed of business and fuel your success. Our AI-powered data unification and management offerings deliver unified, trusted data where and when it's needed, so that enterprises can be responsive to changing business needs. Reltio Data CloudTM (formerly“Reltio Connected DataTM Platform”) encompasses our entire ecosystem of solutions, including Reltio Customer 360TM, Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM), and Entity Resolution. Reltio Data Cloud unifies disparate data sources in real-time, creating a single, trusted source of truth. Leading enterprise brands across multiple industries around the globe rely on our award-winning data unification and management capabilities to improve efficiency, manage risk, and drive growth.

“Reltio” is a registered trademark, and“Reltio Customer 360”,“Reltio Data Cloud”, and“Reltio Connected Data Platform” are trademarks of, Reltio, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink