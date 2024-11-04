(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Infrastructure Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast By Technology, Vertical, Enterprise Size, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Infrastructure Market valued at USD 60.53 Billion in 2023.

The Network Infrastructure market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed internet, advancements in wireless technology, and the expanding application of network solutions across various sectors. Network infrastructure encompasses hardware and software resources that enable network connectivity, communication, operations, and management of an enterprise network. This includes routers, switches, gateways, firewalls, and wireless access points, which are essential for supporting the growing needs of digital communication and data transfer.

One of the primary drivers of the Network Infrastructure market is the surge in data traffic due to the proliferation of internet-enabled devices and the increasing use of bandwidth-intensive applications. With the growing popularity of cloud computing, video streaming, online gaming, and IoT devices, there is an escalating need for robust and scalable network infrastructure to handle the massive influx of data. This trend is further accelerated by the global push towards digital transformation across industries.

Advancements in wireless technologies, such as 5G, have significantly impacted the Network Infrastructure market. The deployment of 5G networks promises faster speeds, lower latency, and higher capacity compared to previous generations. This technological leap is expected to revolutionize various industries, including healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and smart cities, by enabling new applications and services. The rollout of 5G infrastructure requires substantial investments in network equipment and upgrades, driving market growth.

The increased focus on cybersecurity has significantly contributed to the growth of the Network Infrastructure market. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, organizations are prioritizing the security of their network infrastructure to protect sensitive data and ensure business continuity. This has led to a growing demand for advanced security solutions, including next-generation firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions. The emphasis on robust cybersecurity measures is driving the adoption of secure and resilient network infrastructure.

Furthermore, the rise of remote work and the increasing need for virtual collaboration tools have bolstered the Network Infrastructure market. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards remote and hybrid work models, necessitating reliable and secure network connectivity to support distributed workforces. Organizations are investing in network upgrades and expansions to facilitate seamless communication, data sharing, and collaboration among remote employees. This trend is expected to continue, supporting the market's expansion.

Geographical Insights

Americas represents the largest market for Network Infrastructure in value terms, driven by the region's advanced technology landscape, significant investments in network infrastructure, and high adoption rates of digital technologies. The United States, in particular, has a significant market share due to its leadership in technological innovation and substantial investments in 5G deployment and cloud infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid digitalization, increasing internet penetration, and expanding telecom infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are key players in the Network Infrastructure market, benefiting from large-scale network deployments and advancements in 5G technology.

Key companies in the Global Network Infrastructure Market include:



Avaya Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc

Nokia

ZTE Corporation

Broadcom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

ALE International SAS

Aruba Networks, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Service Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. Global Network Infrastructure Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Network Infrastructure Market

3.2 Network Infrastructure Type Matrix

3.3 Global Network Infrastructure Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Network Infrastructure Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5 Global Network Infrastructure Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Network Infrastructure Market

3.7 Global Network Infrastructure Market Segmentation : By Technology

3.7.1 Global Network Infrastructure Market, By Technology Overview

3.7.2 Global Network Infrastructure Market Attractiveness Index, By Technology (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Global Network Infrastructure Market Size, By Storage Area Network, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Network Infrastructure Market Size, By Routers & Switches, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Network Infrastructure Market Size, By Enterprise Telephony, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Network Infrastructure Market Size, By Infrastructure Firewalls, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.7 Global Network Infrastructure Market Size, By Wireless LAN, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global Network Infrastructure Market Segmentation : By Industry Vertical

3.8.1 Global Network Infrastructure Market, By Industry Vertical Overview

3.8.2 Global Network Infrastructure Market Attractiveness Index, By Industry Vertical (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Global Network Infrastructure Market Size, By IT & Telecommunications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Network Infrastructure Market Size, By BFSI , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Network Infrastructure Market Size, By Government & Defense, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Network Infrastructure Market Size, By Other Industry Verticals, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9 Global Network Infrastructure Market Segmentation : By Enterprise Size

3.9.1 Global Network Infrastructure Market, By Enterprise Size Overview

3.9.2 Global Network Infrastructure Market Attractiveness Index, By Enterprise Size (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Global Network Infrastructure Market Size, By SMEs , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Network Infrastructure Market Size, By Large Enterprises, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Network Infrastructure Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

