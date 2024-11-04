(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Warehousing 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart warehousing market is forecasted to grow by USD 13.69 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.57% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing globally, rising demand for and robotics in warehouses, and growing focus on increasing sustainability in warehousing.

This report on the smart warehousing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The smart warehousing market is segmented as below:

By Deployment



Cloud-based On-premises

By Component



Hardware

Software Services

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa South America

This study identifies the increasing number of new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the smart warehousing market growth during the next few years. Also, rising focus on warehouse 4.0 for a more efficient and safer warehousing and growing adoption of cloud-based warehouse management systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the smart warehousing market covers the following areas:



Smart warehousing market sizing

Smart warehousing market forecast Smart warehousing market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart warehousing market vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Edgewise Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Epicor Software Corp.

Foysonis LLC

IAM Robotics

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Koerber AG

Locus Robotics Corp.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

ShipHero LLC Inc.

Snapdeal Ltd.

Softeon

Synergy Logistics Ltd.

Tecsys Inc. Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900