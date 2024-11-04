Down Jacket Plus By Li Cheng, Yan Wang And Suwan Yuan Wins Bronze In A' Baby Products Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan's Innovative Children's Down Jacket Recognized for Excellence in Baby Products Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of baby products design, has announced Down Jacket Plus by Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan as the Bronze Winner in the Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the Down Jacket Plus within the baby products industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in design innovation.The Down Jacket Plus aligns with current trends and needs within the baby products industry, offering a professional, comfortable, and functional tech down jacket specially designed for children's diverse scenarios. By incorporating cutting-edge fabrics and technologies, such as the DermizaxPU nonporous membrane and thermal lining treated with a composite hot stamping process, the design advances industry standards and practices while providing practical benefits for users, including enhanced waterproofing, moisture permeability, and warmth retention.Setting itself apart from competitors, the Down Jacket Plus boasts unique features that contribute to its functionality and aesthetics. The curved brim that fits facial curves effectively blocks wind and rain in all directions, while the thermal lining enhances warmth performance by 20 percent and reduces weight by 5 percent. These innovative aspects make the jacket suitable for both kids' daily wear and outdoor sports, offering versatility and comfort for children.The recognition bestowed by the A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award serves as motivation for Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancements within the brand, fostering a commitment to delivering high-quality, user-centric designs that meet the evolving needs of children and parents alike.Interested parties may learn more at:About Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan YuanLi Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan are talented designers from China who have made significant contributions to the baby products industry through their innovative and user-centric approach to design. With a focus on creating functional, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing products, they have demonstrated a commitment to advancing industry standards and practices while prioritizing the needs of children and parents.About Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co.,Ltd.Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co.,Ltd., founded in 1996, is a cross-industry comprehensive private enterprise with multi-brand garments as its mainline products. The company boasts two major clothing brands, Semir and Balabala, which are the leading brands in China's sportswear and children's garment industry respectively. Balabala, a famous children's fashion clothing brand in China, covers a full range of categories to meet children's multi-scene wearing needs. Featuring cutting-edge fabrics and technologies, this line of products is designed by an international professional design team, aiming to be suitable for children of all ages and help bring them a happy childhood.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality in the Baby, Kids' and Children's Products Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers criteria such as innovation, safety, comfort, material quality, ease of use, durability, functionality, aesthetics, ergonomics, eco-friendliness, cultural sensitivity, age appropriateness, emotional connection, versatility, cost-effectiveness, hygiene, educational value, inclusivity, and market potential. The Bronze A' Design Award signifies a designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance the lives and well-being of children and their families.About A' Design AwardThe A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design capabilities and contributions to the advancement of the baby products industry. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from leading design professionals, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and be recognized for their outstanding achievements in design. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to promote superior products and projects that positively impact society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the pursuit of creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

