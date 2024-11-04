Formycon applies for admission to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt stock exchange

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission/IPO

Company aims to expand its international investor base by continuously increasing share visibility, tradability, and liquidity Additional index listings are targeted following Formycon's inclusion in the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index in May 2023 Planegg-Martinsried, Germany - Formycon AG (“Formycon” or“The company”) announced today that it is applying to list its shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“uplisting”). The Prime Standard segment maintains the highest transparency standards with above average reporting requirements, specifically aimed at companies with an international investor focus. Through this uplisting, Formycon seeks to strengthen its international market position and enhance its visibility and appeal among investors by meeting the most stringent transparency and disclosure criteria. The company expects to receive trading approval for the Prime Standard segment of the regulated market on November 11, 2024, with trading set to commence on November 12, 2024. The prospectus required for the uplisting is anticipated to earn BaFin approval on November 8, 2024, and will be made available shortly thereafter on the Formycon website at “Over the past years, we've established Formycon as an internationally recognized, independent specialist for the development of biosimilars. Following FYB201- which is now available in 20 countries and the leading Lucentis® biosimilar in most markets - FYB202 and FYB203 will offer attractive therapeutic options for many patients and markets. This promising operational business development underlines the development potential of our company and forms the basis for the planned uplisting to a higher stock market segment, which sends a strong signal for our presence on the capital market,” says Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO of Formycon AG. “We have been preparing intensely for this step over the past months, and we are thrilled to announce this important milestone for Formycon. With a market capitalization of approximately 870 million euros, the company has reached a stage of growth and maturity that has significantly increased interest from international and institutional investors. Moving to the Prime Standard was essential to provide this investor group-and our existing shareholders-with enhanced access to Formycon's stock. Looking ahead, this transition also opens the door to potential inclusion in one of Deutsche Börse's select indices, which would further boost the stock's visibility and appeal,” explained Enno Spillner, CFO of Formycon AG. Currently, the company's shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's open market (Scale segment) under ISIN DE000A1EWVY8 (WKN A1EWVY). This listing will be discontinued once trading on the regulated market begins. The ISIN and WKN will remain the same following the uplisting. M & CO (AG & Co.) is acting as the listing agent for the uplisting. About Formycon: Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/Ranibizumab, Formycon already has a biosimilar on the market in Europe and the USA. Two further biosimilars, FYB202/ustekinumab and FYB203/aflibercept, received FDA approval; FYB202 is also approved in Europe. Another three biosimilar candidates are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines. Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: About Biosimilars: Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030. Contact:

