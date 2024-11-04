Accolades Spanning More Than 9000 Miles 'For Your Consideration' Presents 'The Golden Rule' As Best Documentary Short

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indonesia President & Vice President banner for inauguration from Cheryl Halpern of Visions of Peace Initiative

LOS ANGELES,, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Far away from the focus of media, the former mayor of Surakarta, 37-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka became the youngest Vice President of Indonesia after he was sworn in on October 20, 2024.

During Gibran's tenure as mayor, he demonstrated a commitment to peaceful coexistence and tolerance which was why the City of Surakarta was chosen as The Most Tolerant City in Indonesia 2024. In recognition of the messages included in documentary short,“The Golden Rule : Do Unto Others...” Mayor Gibran celebrated a Week of Tolerance with 25 screenings of the film.

The screenings included high school-aged students as well as adults, followed by candid questions and roundtable interfaith discussions. In addition, younger students had the opportunity to present their expressions and visions for a peaceful tomorrow through the art modalities of their choice.

Since June, the documentary has been part of signature premium events in entertainment marketplaces such as the Edinburgh Fringe, the largest arts festival in the world held annually in Edinburgh, Scotland. The film was acquired by the award winning production, distribution and marketing, US based Greta Joanne Entertainment for a limited theatrical release in Hollywood, California from September 19-25, 2024 demonstrating the film's relevance on an international scale with principles that can help address issues faced not only in Indonesia but in the United States of America and the rest of the world.

The film is now eligible "For Your Consideration ," as best documentary short for the Oscars and scheduled to host multiple interactive screenings this year in the US, UK, and Nigeria with talk backs, discussions, and partnerships with world peace and tolerance non-governmental organizations. The documentary will also be available on a variety of digital streaming platforms.

Cheryl Halpern, former Chairman of Public Broadcasting, partner in the Emmy Award winning HQ Creative LLC, and Co-Founder of Visions of Peace Initiative, the films producer and co-director stated, "I hope that as Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka assumes his national responsibilities, he will continue to serve as a role model for tolerance, civil behavior, and social harmony throughout the Republic of Indonesia and beyond.”

The Golden Rule, otherwise known as the Ethic of Reciprocity, promotes tolerance and respectful behaviour. Doing unto others as they would want to have done to ourselves, provides a platform for respect and civility. This universal value with commonality in all faiths is highlighted in the documentary.

The film features interviews with religious scholars and clergy members; including a Hindu High Priest, a Muslim Imam, a Chancellor of the Armenian Church, members of the Bahai Faith as well as Jewish rabbinic and communal spokespersons and a Professor of Semitic Studies. The documentary affirms the universality of the Golden Rule as an important means to achieving peaceful coexistence.

"I applaud the film 'The Golden Rule: Do Unto Others...' and support initiatives that promote tolerance and dignity for everyone " stated Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, when he was Mayor of Surakarta to attending journalists. Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation whose national motto proclaims,“Unity with Diversity”.

About The Golden Rule Film

“The Golden Rule: Do Unto Others...” is a 2024 short documentary film that explores the Golden Rule, the ethic of reciprocity, that is a universal value that is included in every faith. The film highlights the importance of teaching the Golden Rule to the younger generation to promote tolerance, open-mindedness, and mutual respect for each other regardless of our individual differences.

The film was commissioned by the Visions of Peace Initiative and was produced by Emmy award winning media company, HQ Creative and Indonesian award winning company, Angel Pictures. It was directed by Cheryl Halpern, Natasha Dematra, and Alex Dolginko and held a limited theatrical run from September 20–27, 2024 through US based award winning production, distribution, and media group Greta Joanne Entertainment.

