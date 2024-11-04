Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 28 October 2024 – 4 November 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 44:
|
| Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
| Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
| 6,996,059
| 12.71
| 88,883,338
| 28 October 2024
| 70,000
| 13.39
| 937,454
| 29 October 2024
| 133,114
| 13.40
| 1,783,847
| 30 October 2024
| 270,300
| 13.35
| 3,608,694
| 31 October 2024
| 31,648
| 13.29
| 420,751
| 1 November 2024
| 159,677
| 13.41
| 2,40,694
| Total, week number 44
| 664,739
| 13.38
| 8,891,440
| Accumulated under the program
| 7,660,798
| 12.76
| 97,774,778
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 32,388,742 own shares corresponding to 2.10 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
