4BIO Capital Strengthens Investment Team

LONDON, 4 November 2024 – 4BIO Capital (“4BIO” or“the Group”), an international venture capital firm focused solely on the advanced and emerging therapies sector, announces today the appointments of Dr. Therese (Thera) Liechtenstein as an Director based in Munich and Tay Salimullah as a Venture Partner based in Chicago.

Dmitry Kuzmin, Managing Partner at 4BIO Capital, said :“Thera and Tay's extensive experience and innovative perspectives will be invaluable to 4BIO as we continue to drive forward our mission of investing in transformative therapies. We are always keen on the diversity of thought and expertise that strengthens 4BIO's unique edge as the leading advanced and emerging therapies investor. We are very excited to see where their thesis and experience take them and look forward to their contribution to our portfolio and investments.

Thera Liechtenstein, newly appointed Investment Director commented: “I am thrilled to join 4BIO Capital and contribute to the firm's mission of fostering advanced and emerging therapies. I look forward to playing a role in bringing transformative treatments to patients with significant unmet needs.”

Tay Salimullah, newly appointed Venture Partner added: “This is a remarkable opportunity to work with a team dedicated to advancing transformative therapies. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support innovative companies that are poised to make a significant impact on healthcare and patient outcomes.”

Thera Liechtenstein joins 4BIO Capital from M Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Merck KGaA, where she was a Senior Investment Director in the Biotechnology team. At M Ventures, Thera led company creations, new investments in Seed and Series A rounds, as well as follow-on investments in companies across Europe and North America, and supported these companies as a member of the board of directors. Previously Thera managed strategic projects for the Healthcare business of Merck. Prior to Merck, Thera was a client relationship manager in the field of wealth preservation, at Industrie- & Finanzkontor Ets. She has a strong academic background having received her PhD in Immuno-Oncology from University College London, an MSc in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Amsterdam, and a BA in Biology and Business studies from New York University.

Tay Salimullah has over 20 years of leadership experience in the rare disease and MedTech sectors, with a proven track record in incubating and scaling innovative, high-value technologies, including cell and gene therapies. He spent over a decade at Novartis in a series of leadership roles. As an Executive Committee member at Novartis Gene Therapies, Tay executed a new commercial model for Zolgensma® and Kymriah®, securing approvals in more than 55 countries, helping to treat over 4,000 patients, and generating more than $5 billion in revenue. Prior to his roles at Novartis, Tay spent over ten years working in a variety of investment and healthcare roles, including a decade at Pfizer where he held several strategic and commercial roles. His expertise spans drug development, pricing science, market access, and operational excellence in high-value healthcare solutions. Tay holds a BSc in Management Sciences from the University of Brunel, London.





