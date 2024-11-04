Israeli government currently implements deliberate strategy aimed at displacing residents from Palestinian villages in West Bank

(MENAFN) The Israeli is currently implementing a deliberate strategy aimed at displacing residents from Palestinian villages in the West Bank. This initiative is marked by a significant rise in violent from settlers against these communities and the appropriation of agricultural land for the benefit of expanding Israeli settlements. Such actions are part of a larger plan to annex the West Bank and undermine the presence of Palestinians in the area.



Led by an extremist administration, there is a pressing effort to clear Palestinian villages and cities of their inhabitants. Regions like Masafer Yatta, the Jordan Valley, and numerous villages in Nablus, Salfit, and Ramallah are under increased pressure, leading to frequent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces. These encounters often escalate into violence, as local residents strive to protect their land and resist forced eviction.



The annexation strategy has resulted in the confiscation of thousands of dunams of land from Palestinian owners, displacing them from their homes. This approach is designed to change the demographic balance in the region, emphasizing the need for solidarity among Palestinians and support from their communities to resist the occupation's actions. Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi has stressed that united resistance is vital to counter these threats.



The Palestinian Commission for Resistance Against the Wall and Settlements reports a significant increase in aggression from Israeli forces, with 1,490 documented incidents in just the past month. This upsurge in violence aligns with the Israeli government's persistent policy of Judaization, which aims to reduce Palestinian authority over their lands and properties.



In a recent statement, the Palestinian Authority detailed the nature of these attacks, which encompass armed raids on villages, efforts to establish new realities on the ground, extrajudicial killings, acts of vandalism, destruction of land, uprooting of trees, seizures of property, and the creation of military checkpoints that fragment Palestinian territories.

