Qatar To Host Meeting Of APA's Committee On Budget And Planning

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar, represented by the Shura Council, will host the meeting of the Standing Committee on Budget and Planning of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to be attended by more than 120 parliamentarians representing more than 40 APA member states. The committee meetings will discuss planning APA's budget and review reports related to the committee's activities and latest developments.

Hosting the meeting comes within the framework of Qatar's keenness to enhance regional and international parliamentary dialogue, and to affirm its position as a platform for cooperation and interaction between countries. It also reflects the Asian Parliamentary Assembly's commitment to developing joint parliamentary work and enhancing cooperation between member states to serve common aspirations in the spheres of development and planning.