Exor Press Release - Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 4 November 2024 EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor" or the"Company") announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the"Second Tranche"), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe: EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 28 October 2024 5,952 98.59 586,820.18 29 October 2024 955 100.21 95,699.21 30 October 2024 33,977 97.90 3,326,412.86 31 October 2024 33,807 97.17 3,284,914.63 1 November 2024 1,840 97.73 179,821.36 TOTAL 76,531 7,473,668.24

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 28 October 2024 853 98.65 84,145.89 29 October 2024 45 99.75 4,488.75 30 October 2024 13,763 97.79 1,345,897.53 31 October 2024 7,643 97.05 741,754.68 1 November 2024 48 97.85 4,696.80 TOTAL 22,352 2,180,983.65

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 28 October 2024 375 98.54 36,952.76 30 October 2024 405 97.82 39,615.32 31 October 2024 1,123 97.24 109,198.16 1 November 2024 48 97.95 4,701.60 TOTAL 1,951 190,467.84

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 28 October 2024 188 98.38 18,496.25 30 October 2024 1,155 97.79 112,952.88 31 October 2024 1,912 97.02 185,503.39 1 November 2024 64 97.54 6,242.40 TOTAL 3,319 323,194.91

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €119 million for a total amount of 1,222,233 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 4 November 2024, the Company held in total 7,185,997 ordinary shares in treasury (3.25% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section .

1 This corresponds to 0.99% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

