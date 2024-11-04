Sensex Crashes 1300 Pts, Nifty At Four-Month Low

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) The Indian stock was trading deep in the red on Monday's mid-session as heavy selling was seen in the auto, metal, realty and stocks.

At 12 p.m., BSE Sensex was trading at 78,609, down 1,317 points or 1.65 per cent. On the other hand, NSE Nifty was trading at 23,862.55, down 441.80 points or 1.82 per cent during this time.

In the Sensex pack, shares of all companies except M&M and Tech Mahindra were trading in red. Sun Pharma, Reliance, NTPC, Tata Motors, Power Grid and Tata Steel were top losers.

Almost all sectoral were trading in the red. Auto, IT, PSU Bank, fin Services, pharma, MMCG, metal, realty, media, private bank, infra and commodities were major losers.

In the afternoon trade, Nifty Bank has come down to 51,097.95 after a massive fall of 575.95 points or 1.11 per cent. At the same time, the Nifty Midcap 100 index has come down to 55,671.20 after a huge fall of 824.85 points or 1.46 per cent. The Nifty Small Cap 100 index has come down to 18,384 after falling 410.75 points or 2.19 per cent.

The market trend remained negative. On BSE, 1,062 shares were trading in green while 2,856 shares were trading in red. There has been no change in 131 shares.

According to market experts, the focus of the global market will be on the US presidential elections for the next few days and instability may persist for some time regarding the election results.