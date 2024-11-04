War Update: 169 Combat Engagements Along Front Lines Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 169 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , providing operational information as of 08:00 on Monday, November 4.

"Throughout the past day, 169 combat engagements occurred at the front," the statement reads.

According to available information, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using five missiles, as well as 90 airstrikes, which included dropping 142 guided aerial bombs. In addition, there were over 4,400 shellings, of which 98 were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and 1,564 kamikaze drones were deployed for strikes.

According to the General Staff, the enemy conducted airstrikes on the following towns and settlements: Kharkiv, Rublene, Pytomnyk, Okip, Kozacha Lopan, Muravske, Kovali, Kostiantynivka, Makarykha, Zrubanka, Kivsharivka, Bohuslavka, Mala Danylivka, Senkove, Nadiyia, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Yampolivka, Siversk, Minkivka, Baranivka, Vozdvyzhenska, Illinka, Velyka Novosilka, Makarivka, Bilohiria, Yurkivka, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

Also, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out three strikes on the enemy personnel and equipment clusters over the past day, damaging three artillery systems and an operational-tactical missile complex.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy conducted offensive and assault actions four times in the area of Vovchansk.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupiansk sector reached 16. The Ukrainian Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestove, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve, and Pershotravneve.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian forces stopped nine enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Terny, and Dibrova.

The aggressor's aviation conducted bombings in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Druzhba, Petrivka, and Diliivka in the Toretsk sector , and the enemy attempted to advance four times in near Toretsk.

The Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector over the past day. The enemy attempted to advance near Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novohrodivka, and Vyshneve.

The Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold the enemy back in the Kurakhove sector . In the areas of Illinka, Ostrivske, Dalne, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, the invaders attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense lines 27 times.

Twelve enemy attacks were stopped by the Ukrainian defenders in the area of Trudove in the Vremivka sector .

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy forces attempted to advance towards Novodanylivka once.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the Ukrainian positions three times.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged, with no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains its military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities, and artillery shelling.

Overall, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,300 personnel. Also, the Ukrainian forces destroyed 11 tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles, 35 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, 93 operational-tactical level drones, 77 vehicles, and three units of special equipment belonging to the occupiers.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 3, 2024, there were 110 combat engagements on the front line since the start of the day.