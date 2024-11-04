Kuwait Denounces, Condemns Violence, Escalation In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign condemned on Monday the targeting civilians in Al-Jazirah state in Sudan, which led to causalities among civilians including women and children.

In a statement, the ministry expressed concerns over the security and humanitarian situations due to the ongoing conflict.

The ministry reiterated Kuwait's call on all Sudanese parties to abide by the Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to protect civilians, emphasizing the importance of ceasefire and facilitate delivery aid to those in need. (end)

