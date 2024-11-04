LG Addresses Legislative Assembly Session: 'My Govt Will Make All Efforts For Restoration Of Statehood To J & K'

Addressing the Legislative Assembly in Srinagar, the LG said that he is looking forward towards full support from all the members of the House, reported news agency KNO.

“My government will work with you all closely. Prime Narendra Modi has expressed his commitment for restoring the Statehood. The Council of ministers have passed the resolution as well which has been approved by me as well. This reflects the collective will and aspirations of people of J&K,” the LG said as all members of the House including those from the Treasury benches listened to him patiently.“My government will make all efforts for the restoration of Statehood to J&K.”

The LG said that his government will work for the better future of J&K which has reached an annual growth output of 7 per cent.“We are committed to create more avenues for employment and strengthen the fiscal position of J&K,” he said.“Every region of J & K will be treated equally to create a prosperous society.”

He said expectations of people including youth that include improved roads, power, water and internet connectivity will be top priorities of his government.

“My government will also ensure strict implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes for the massive developmental push of J&K. The vision of connectivity is getting fulfilled. Rail connectivity from Delhi to Kashmir will be a turning point of J&K's economic upliftment,” the LG said.“PMGSY and NABARD schemes will be implemented in spirit.”

He said that the night landing system at Jammu and Srinagar airports will boost the economy.“My government will try to ensure development reaches the remotest pockets of J&K,” he said.“We are also planning to provide 100 units of free electricity to deserving households for which modalities are being worked out.”

He said that his government is committed to harness the potential of war resources with the active support of the Government of India. The LG also said that his government will also implement C Rangarajan's report on poverty in J&K for the socio-economic upliftment of the people of J&K.

“In J&K, all government buildings will get solar power under PM Suraya Ghar Yojna,” the LG said.

The LG said his government is committed to provide quality health care facilities to people of J&K while enhanced efforts will be put in to eradicate the menace of drug abuse in the UT. For the farmers, the LG said his government will promise innovative measures. He said his government will also upgrade the urban infrastructure on the basis of needs of people of urban areas.

