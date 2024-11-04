Book About How Cities Can Use Smart Technologies To Create Equitable Futures To Launch At WUF12

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SUZHOU,

China, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new UN publication on using smart technologies to plan and build fair and sustainable cities will launch at the World Urban Forum (WUF12). Authors of the book will present on its policy recommendations at Dusit Thani Lakeview Cairo,

Egypt on 5 November at 5:30 pm (GMT+2).

In collaboration with UN-Habitat, experts from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) in China and Seoul National University in South Korea wrote the book, titled "Monitoring Smart Inclusive Transition (SIT) Towards Equitable Urban Futures, Using the Global Urban Monitoring Framework".

The book's publication comes at a critical time, with just over five years left to meet the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. "Despite significant efforts and resources, achieving the SDGs appears

challenging," says Dr Juhyun Lee, an assistant professor at XJTLU's Design School and the book's lead author.

One challenge to achieving

the target is rapid urbanisation, since cities

often become

hubs for systemic inequality, Dr Lee says. But cities also tend to be centres for innovation, which provides hope, she adds.

"Smart inclusive transition is a timely pathway and practical monitoring tool for cities to drive radical urban transformation towards equitable urban futures,"

Dr Lee says.

Importantly, cities use urban SDG indicators and datasets from UN-Habitat's Global Urban Monitoring Framework to track and analyse their

SIT

progress.

SIT

analysis guides cities in

using

smart technologies to ensure that all citizens – regardless of ability, location, and socioeconomic status – can access, exchange, and benefit from essential services and up-to-date information.

Technologies would play a key role in

enabling

diverse groups to participate in problem-solving governance.

"By adopting SIT, cities can accelerate progress on the sustainable development goals, shaping urban spaces that are truly built by and for everyone," she says. "With the SIT approach, we may achieve SDGs sooner than anticipated."

In addition to the presentation, the book will be exhibited at XJTLU's booth, Hall 4, Academia Section of WUF12

from 4-8 November, along with other materials under the theme "Resilient Urbanisation for Inclusive and Sustainable Development".

The

WUF, established by

UN-Habitat

in 2002, is one of the biggest global conferences addressing the challenges of urbanisation.

SOURCE Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

