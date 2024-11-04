(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Launched at EURONAVAL 2024, the new solution provides law enforcement and intelligence agencies an end-to-end solution with early detection, automated target generation, and streamlined investigation workflows to enhance maritime safety and security

Windward (LSE: WNWD),

the leading Maritime AITM company, announced today the launch of Advanced Intelligence, an AI-powered solution equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to empower intelligence and security organizations to uncover and handle threats more efficiently. The solution streamlines the entire investigation process from early anomaly detection and strategic investigations to vital context provided by MAI ExpertTM, Windward's generative AI-powered virtual analyst. By controlling all aspects of the investigative process within one platform, the solution significantly cuts down the time and resources needed to conduct thorough investigations.

As the intelligence and security communities face growing maritime threats- including rising attacks on commercial vessels, illegal fishing in exclusive economic zones, drug smuggling, and escalating piracy– the urgency for advanced tools to identify and respond to emerging risks has never been more critical.

Windward's Advanced Intelligence integrates several cutting-edge capabilities, including Early Detection , a recently launched groundbreaking AI-based solution that analyzes vast maritime data to uncover irregularities, Organization

Defined Risk (ODR) and Sequence Search , which enable users establish their own risk parameters and search for patterns across up to six different activities in a single query. The solution also offers users daily satellite imagery provided by Planet Labs. This powerful combination of tools accelerates decision-making, enabling intelligence agencies to focus their investigations with greater precision.

The solution also integrates MAI Expert TM, Windward's Gen-AI virtual analyst. MAI ExpertTM serves as a maritime specialist who provides the context of suspicious activities, such as sanctions evasion, illegal trafficking, or fishing. By providing timely, actionable intelligence, MAI Expert empowers users to not only identify suspicious behavior but also understand the broader context and take swift and informed action. This offers analysts from non-maritime related defense or intelligence agencies the background and knowledge to understand and deal with complex maritime incidents.

Advanced Intelligence drastically reduces time spent on investigations, enables actors to make informed decisions more quickly, and improves how intelligence is gathered and analyzed by centralizing workflows directly on-screen.

Users can register new risk profiles and behavioral anomalies to identify additional vessels with similar patterns. Furthermore, the platform allows for the continuous monitoring of these behavioral profiles, integrating them into the organization's process to facilitate early detection in future cases.

"The events of the past year have demonstrated that the protection of the maritime domain is a top priority. We are acutely aware that unexpected 'black swan' events are now commonplace, and we need to adapt accordingly," said Ami Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Windward. "Our Advanced Intelligence solution is purposefully designed to empower the intelligence and defense community with cutting edge AI and Gen AI technologies providing them the tools they need to stay ahead of emerging risks and facilitate more efficient investigation cycles. With this innovation, we aim to make the seas safer for everyone-protecting not only national security interests but also the continuity of global trade."

Windward's Maritime AI technology is powered by advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics models, utilizing billions of data points to provide valuable insights into vessel behaviors, and ownership structures, and predict in real-time which vessels are likely to be involved in illicit activities. Windward's solution is the global standard in maritime domain awareness, enabling government bodies across the globe to protect their borders, national interests, and citizens, by bringing visibility to the opaque maritime environment.

Windward's solution will be showcased at EURONAVAL , the world's leading naval defense exhibition from November 4-7, 2024, at Hall 6 E45.

About Windward

Windward

(LSE: WNWD), is the leading Maritime AITM company, providing an all-in-one platform to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

Windward's Maritime AI supports companies across industries. The company's clients range from energy supermajors, shipowners, mining companies, freight forwarders, and port authorities, to banks, insurers, and governmental organizations.

