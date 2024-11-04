Aktsiaselts Infortar Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report For Third Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktsiaselts Infortar (Infortar) will organize a webinar for introducing third quarter 2024 results today. Please join the webinar via the following links: 4. November at 12.00 (EET) Estonian webinar 4. November at 14.00 (EET) English webinar Following the of a majority stake in Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp (Tallink), Infortar's total assets have reached €2.5 billion. For the first nine months of this year, the company's consolidated revenue amounted to €926 million, net reached €187 million, and investments totaled €138 million. "We've grown into Estonia's largest investment company in the third quarter-our consolidated asset volume has increased by €1 billion within just nine months. Infortar's structure and outlook have transformed significantly over a short period; we're literally fuelled by growth," remarked Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of Infortar's Management Board. "Infortar actively seeks and invests in growth across various sectors and beyond borders. When we went public last year, we committed to invest €110 million from 2023 to 2025, yet we have already invested €138 million in the current year alone," said Hanschmidt. In the third quarter of 2024, Infortar increased its shareholding in Tallink to 68.5% through a public share offering. Alongside with other investors, Infortar envisions a strong and stable future for Tallink. The voluntary takeover offer attracted those who wished to exit the region for various reasons. In the third quarter of 2024, Tallink transported a total of 1,715,496 passengers, with the company's ships completing 1,840 departures. Compared to the same period last year, Tallink ́s unaudited sales revenue decreased by 3.7%, totalling €231.9 million, with a net profit of €36.8 million. AS Eesti Gaas, the largest private energy company in the Finnish and Baltic region, increased its sales volume of natural gas and electricity by 27% year-on-year, reaching 13.9 TWh and a market share of 25.7%. Operating under the Elenger brand in foreign markets, the company is focused on expanding its energy business in Poland and Germany and establishing access to the wholesale gas market in the Netherlands and Belgium. The construction of Rimi's logistics centre and the new Pärnu bridge are going according to the schedule. In July, the bridge arch was installed, introducing new engineering solutions to Estonia. At the end of the third quarter, Infortar announced plans to acquire Tallinna Raamatutrükikoda, in addition to the printing houses Printon and Vaba Maa. This acquisition aims to enhance synergies and bolster the company's extensive experience in the printing sector.



KEY FIGURES 9 months 2024 9 months 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Revenue (in thousands of EUR) 925 607 746 892 349 468 186 540 Gross profit (in thousands of EUR) 93 758 107 238 40 669 18 887 EBITDA (in thousands of EUR) 117 384 105 865 41 874 19 294 EBITDA margin % 12,7% 14,2% 12,0% 10,3% Operating profit (in thousands of EUR) 83 817 94 661 20 422 14 234 Net profit (in thousands of EUR) 187 339 269 624 114 322 185 941 Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company (in thousands of EUR) 184 122 269 546 111 105 185 658 Earnings per share (EUR)* 9,1 13,3 5,5 9,2 Total equity (in thousands of EUR) 1 223 058 771 700 Total liabilities (in thousands of EUR) 961 419 480 816

* For the period ending 30.09.2024, earnings per share (EPS) in euros have been calculated using a share count of 21,166,239, with company ́s own shares deducted for comparability.

Revenue

During the first nine months of 2024, Infortar's consolidated revenue increased by €178.7 million, reaching €925.6 million, compared to €746.9 million in the same period in 2023. This growth was significantly impacted by the line-by-line consolidation of Tallink results into Infortar's financial statements.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

The acquisition of a majority stake in Tallink does not significantly impact segment reporting; Infortar's management continues to monitor business segments using existing principles.

Energy Segment: Nine-month EBITDA for 2024 was €79.5 million, down from €99.1 million in 2023.

Maritime transportation segment: nine-month EBITDA for 2024 was €149,5 million, compared to €177.7 million in 2023. Until 31.07.24, Infortar consolidated Tallink results by the equity method according to its ownership percentage, switching to line-by-line reporting as of 01.08.24.

Real Estate Segment: EBITDA for real estate in the first nine months of 2024 reached €12 million, up from €11 million in the same period of 2023.

Net Profit

Consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2024 was €187.3 million, compared to €269.6 million for the same period in 2023. The previous year's results included a one-time profit from the AS Gaso acquisition.

Financing

Loan and lease obligations totalled €961.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, up from €480.8 million in 2023 due to the consolidation of Tallink liabilities. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, considering Tallink's full-year EBITDA for 2024, stands at 2.4.

Income statement, in thousands of EUR Q3

2024 Q3

2023 9 months 2024 9 months 2023 Sales Revenue 349 468 186 540 925 607 746 892 Cost of Sales -308 803 -169 764 -831 796 -634 815 Impairment of Receivables 4 2 111 -53 -4 839 Gross Profit 40 669 18 887 93 758 107 238 Marketing Expenses -7 789 -394 -8 627 -1 109 General Administrative Expenses -13 423 -3 975 -27 679 -12 563 Profit (Loss) from Biological Assets 44 0 17 0 Loss on Changes in Fair Value of Investment Properties -3 047 0 -2 891 0 Profit (Loss) from Derivative Instruments 52 380 24 574 1 067 Other Operating Income 4 368 308 5 449 1 065 Other Operating Expenses -452 -972 -784 -1 037 Operating Profit 20 422 14 234 83 817 94 661 Profit from Investments Accounted for Using the Equity Method 3 243 22 254 22 128 37 701 Financial Income and Expenses Income from Financial Investments 69 782 -34 72 520 -58 Interest Expense -11 340 -5 520 -24 466 -14 004 Interest Income 1 215 467 4 219 2 300 Profit (Loss) from Foreign Exchange Rate Changes 160 -23 156 -160 Other Financial Income and Expenses -393 159 216 -395 159 216 Total Financial Income and Expenses 59 424 154 106 52 034 147 294 Profit Before Tax 83 089 190 594 157 979 279 656 Corporate Income Tax 31 233 -4 653 29 360 -10 032 Profit (Loss) for the Reporting Period 114 322 185 941 187 339 269 624 Including: Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company 111 105 185 658 184 122 269 546 Profit (Loss) Attributable to Non-controlling Interests 3 217 283 3 217 78 Other Comprehensive Income for the Reporting Period -33 463 -60 195 Total Comprehensive income for the Reporting Period 153 876 209 429 Including: Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company 150 659 209 351 Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-controlling Interests 3 217 78 Basic Earnings per Share 9,11 13,20 Diluted Earnings per Share 8,78 12,80

* The non-cash revaluations of derivative instruments in comprehensive income do not affect the profitability or cash flow generating ability of AS Eesti Gaas or Infortar's core business operations.

Balance sheet, in thousands of EUR

ASSETS 30.09.24 30.09.23 31.12.2023 CURRENT ASSETS Cash 95 863 90 456 87 115 Short-term Financial Investments 1 1 0 Short-term Derivative Instruments 2 246 21 216 28 728 Receivables from Realized Derivative Instruments 2 773 1 279 5 958 Receivables from Customers 115 992 91 071 162 575 Tax Prepayments 4 161 1 192 925 Other Receivables and Prepayments 31 098 20 228 20 185 Prepayments for Inventories 2 885 29 354 3 493 Inventories 221 174 177 824 146 884 Biological Assets 420 0 0 Total Current Assets 476 613 432 621 455 863 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investments in Associates 15 756 341 490 346 014 Long-term Derivative Instruments 1 451 3 485 1 125 Long-term Loans and Other Receivables 29 668 9 771 Investment Properties 67 791 171 046 9 072 Property, Plant, and Equipment 1 816 338 449 014 176 024 Intangible Assets 39 276 13 474 446 748 Right-of-use Assets 47 548 10 421 14 366 Biological Assets 2 840 0 11 300 Total non-current assets 2 020 668 998 701 1 004 649 TOTAL ASSETS 2 497 281 1 431 322 1 460 512 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Loan Liabilities 199 247 204 468 184 259 Lease Liabilities 8 499 956 1 766 Payables to Suppliers 136 017 60 687 74 751 Tax Liabilities 35 702 17 341 32 822 Customer Prepayments 34 741 3 171 3 099 Realized Derivative Instruments 222 3 395 1 463 Other Short-term Liabilities 53 351 21 374 10 851 Short-term Derivative Instruments 11 680 226 3 659 Total Current Liabilities 479 459 311 618 312 670 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term Provisions 9 208 7 255 8 399 Deferred Income Tax Liability 2 391 34 920 33 233 Other Long-term Liabilities 28 612 30 426 30 679 Long-term Derivative Instruments 880 11 186 Loan liabilities 713 212 265 805 246 410 Lease liabilities 40 461 9 587 8 725 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 794 764 348 004 327 632 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 274 223 659 622 640 302 EQUITY Share Capital 2 117 1 985 2 105 Treasury Shares -95 -95 -95 Share Premium 32 484 0 29 344 Statutory Reserve 212 205 205 Option Reserve 7 647 3 068 3 864 Hedging Reserve* 20 725 22 084 24 118 Unrealized Exchange Differences 1 114 32 -39 Reserve for Post-employment Benefit Obligations -44 0 -44 Retained Earnings 728 559 474 015 466 140 Profit for the Reporting Period 184 122 269 546 293 778 Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company 976 841 770 840 819 376 Non-controlling Interests 246 217 860 834 TOTAL EQUITY 1 223 058 771 700 820 210 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2 497 281 1 431 322 1 460 512

* This represents the change in the accounting hedging position, which affects the comprehensive income result.

Cash flow statement, in thousands of EUR 9

months

2024 9

months 2023 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Profit for the Reporting Period 187 339 269 624 293 830 Adjustments Depreciation and Impairment of Fixed Assets 30 676 11 204 15 581 Change in Value of Investment Properties 2 891 0 4 074 Profit/Loss from Equity Investments -156 017 -37 701 -39 639 Change in Value of Derivative Instruments 26 156 59 284 54 122 Other Financial Income/Expenses -66 -161 433 -161 965 Accrued Interest Expenses 24 466 14 004 22 573 Profit/Loss from Disposal of Fixed Assets -301 -76 -91 Income from Targeted Financing Recognized in Revenue -319 -347 784 Accrued Income Tax Expense -29 360 10 032 8 610 Income Tax Paid -1 482 0 -267 Change in Receivables and Prepayments Related to Operating Activities 79 126 130 325 54 540 Change in Inventories -22 986 -118 715 -61 914 Change in Liabilities Related to Operating Activities 35 968 -24 650 -406 Change in Biological Assets 112 0 0 Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities 176 203 151 551 189 832 Cash Flows from investing activities Payments for Purchase of Associates 0 -7 728 -10 314 Payments for Purchase of Subsidiaries -67 810* -103 410 -103 414 Dividends paid 20 862 0 0 Repayments of Loans Granted 2 057 5 966 6 652 Interest Received 4 019 2 301 2 691 Payments for Acquisition of Investment Properties -10 566 -10 506 -18 304 Payments for Acquisition of Property, Plant and other assets -17 042 -13 972 -18 143 Proceeds from Sale of Investment Properties and Fixed Assets 707 78 -252 Total cash Flows from investing activities -67 773 -127 271 -141 084 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Change in Overdraft -30 457 30 546 14 348 Loans Received 106 303 148 955 287 606 Repayments of Loans Received -114 706 -150 790 -312 846 Repayments of Principal Portion of Lease Liabilities -8 674 -1 562 -2 233 Interest Paid -24 968 -13 100 -22 224 Dividends Paid -30 332 -7 875 -15 750 Proceeds from Issuance of Shares 3 152 0 29 464 Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities -99 682 6 174 -21 635 Total cash flows 8 748 30 454 27 113 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 87 115 60 002 60 002 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 95 863 90 456 87 115 Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 8 748 30 454 27 113

Aktsiaselts Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Aktsiaselts Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Aktsiaselts Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Aktsiaselts Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Aktsiaselts Infortar employs 6,108 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: ...



Attachments



Q3 ENG(report) Q3 ENG(presentation)