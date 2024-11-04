Subsea7 Share Repurchases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 4 November 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 28 October 2024.



Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 19 April 2023. The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 18 April 2025.



In the period from 28 October 2024 until 1 November 2024 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 323,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 169.7287 per share.

Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value

(NOK) 28 October 2024 63,000 173.9758 10,960,475 29 October 2024 64,500 169.7831 10,951,010 30 October 2024 65,500 166.5183 10,906,949 31 October 2024 65,500 168.0364 11,006,384 1 November 2024 64,500 170.5045 10,997,540 Previously disclosed 14,297,304 103.5965 1,481,150,568 Accumulated 14,620,304 105.0575 1,535,972,926 The issuer's holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions and reflecting previous share cancellations of 7,787,967 shares, as well as share transfers to satisfy the Company's long-term incentive plan obligations, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 6,022,336 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.99% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 302,188,272.



Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at



Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

...



This is information that Subsea 7 S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements of Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 04 November 2024 at 08:00 CET.

