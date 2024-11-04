Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Who's Winning The Diwali 2024 Battle?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After three days at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have both shown impressive collections. The bollywood releases on Diwali 2024 have made viewers and stakeholders happy.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opened on Friday with a solid ₹35.5 crore. On its second day, Saturday, the film saw a slight collection boost, bringing in ₹37 crore, marking a 4.23% increase from its opening day. Also Read
However, by Sunday, the collections saw a dip, with the Anees Bazmee directorial earning approximately ₹33.5 crore, a 9.46% decrease from Saturday's numbers. Despite the drop on the third day, the film accumulated a total of ₹106 crore net over the three days at the domestic box office.
On the other hand, Singham Again had an even stronger opening. It began its run with ₹43.5 crore on Friday, setting the pace for a successful weekend. Saturday's earnings were slightly lower at ₹42.5 crore, reflecting a minor decrease of 2.3% from the first day. Also Read
By Sunday, the film's estimated collection further dipped to ₹35 crore. Despite these decreases, the Rohit Shetty directorial ended the weekend with a total collection of ₹121 crore net in the India market, maintaining a solid lead over the horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.
Box Office Battle
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made it into the top Hindi net collection movies for both Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. For Kartik, it stands as his third-highest grosser after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹184.32 crore) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ( ₹108.95 crore).
For Vidya, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ranks second, following Mission Mangal ( ₹203.08 crore), and ahead of The Dirty Picture ( ₹79.75 crore). Also Read
Singham Again, on the other hand, is much lower in terms of numbers for its stars. It has entered the top-grossing lists for Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. For Ajay, it ranks seventh, with his top movie being Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, with ₹277.75 crore.
