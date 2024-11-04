Government Communications Hosts Annual Government Exhibition Day In Umgababa, 6 Nov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host its annual Government Day (GED) on Wednesday, the 6th of November 2024 in Umgababa.

The Government Exhibition Day is a continuation of the commitment by government to ensure that critical information regarding government services and their provision is accessible to all citizens. The event highlights the work of Thusong Service Centres, which are a one-stop-shop for government services as a means to centralise service provision for communities that are far flung.

At the GED, relationships with community members will be strengthened by facilitating face-to-face conversations and delivery of essential such as, among others:



Department of Home Affairs: Assistance with ID issuance, birth certificate registration and other identity-related services.

Department of Labour: Consultation on labour related matters. SASSA: Registration for grants, including social grants and enquiries on grants-in-aid.

The media is invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 06 November 2024

Time: 09:30 – 15:00

Venue: Umnini Thusong Centre, Umgababa

Enquiries:

Nicolette Prinsloo

Cell: 072 335 2801



