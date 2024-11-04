PAHO To Facilitate Access To Maternal Vaccines To Protect Babies In The Americas From Respiratory Syncytial Virus

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA, (PAHO) – Starting in the first quarter of 2025, the Pan American Organization (PAHO), through its Regional Revolving Funds, will provide countries of the Americas with affordable access to the vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a leading cause of hospitalization and death from respiratory infections during the first six months of life.

Each year, around 13 million children are born in the region who could benefit from this measure if the vaccine is offered to pregnant women.

In November 2023, the PAHO advisory committee on Immunization (ACIP) recommended administering the vaccine to pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation. This strategy ensures effective protection for the newborn and reduces the risk of preterm birth. Maternal antibodies provide protection against RSV for approximately six months after birth, when the risk of severe disease is highest.

Currently, only one vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent RSV-related diseases in infants. Countries in the region that request it will be able to access it through PAHO next year.

The PAHO Regional Revolving Funds, with more than 40 years of experience, provide technical cooperation and make consolidated purchases of over 60 quality biological products at affordable prices. They also acquire syringes, cold chain equipment, and other vaccination-related supplies, ensuring the sustainability of immunization programs in the region.

