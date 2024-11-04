OAS Hosted High-Level Meetings With Haitian Authorities And The Venice Commission To Support Haiti’S Constitutional And Electoral Preparation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / HAITI – On October 28-30, a delegation from the Republic of Haiti and representatives from the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe convened for a series of high-level meetings hosted by the Organization of American States (OAS) through its Department of Electoral Cooperation and Observation (DECO) of the Secretariat for Strengthening Democracy, in follow-up to OAS Permanent Council 1237 . These sessions focused on essential constitutional and legislative measures needed to facilitate future in Haiti.

At the request of the OAS secretary-general, Luis Almagro, the Venice Commission issued an Interim Opinion in June 2024 on potential constitutional and legislative approaches to elections in Haiti. This opinion, while provisional, highlighted the importance of a secure and inclusive electoral framework and underlined the principle that the Haitian people and their representatives will determine the terms and timing for resolving the current crisis.

Progress toward 2025 elections and the need for security

The Haitian authorities confirmed their intent to maintain February 7, 2026, as the target date for the inauguration of a newly elected president. While participants discussed establishing intermediate steps toward this goal, all parties stressed that the re-establishment of security is a fundamental precondition for holding the referendum and the elections. Haitian authorities reiterated their call for international support, particularly through a United Nations peacekeeping mission, to assist in restoring safety and stability.

Support for constitutional reform and future elections

In parallel with these efforts, the Haitian Steering Committee plans to launch a national consultation on constitutional reform beginning November 7, 2024, with a draft constitution anticipated by the end of December. This draft is expected to be presented to the public ahead of a referendum planned for 2025. The Venice Commission has offered to provide recommendations to the draft constitution, while DECO remains available for technical cooperation on specific issues, if requested by Haitian authorities.

Commitment to transparency and continued international collaboration

Haitian authorities have pledged to keep both the public and international partners informed on the progress of these initiatives. In a collaborative spirit, Haiti, the Venice Commission, and the OAS committed to open communication channels and to considering a roadmap to support Haiti's next steps following the adoption of a new constitution. Conclusions from these discussions will be made available next week.

The Venice Commission is scheduled to issue its final opinion in December 2024 on potential constitutional and legislative solutions for Haiti's electoral processes. This opinion will address several areas discussed during the meetings, such as the stability of electoral institutions, gender equality in elections, youth representation, voting for Haitians abroad, electronic vote, party funding and formation, security conditions for voters and materials, and voting rights.

The OAS expresses its gratitude to the governments of Canada, France, and the United States for their generous contributions, which made it possible to hold these meetings and to secure the participation of the Haitian delegation in these productive discussions.

